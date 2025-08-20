Inside the Menendez Brothers' Fight For Freedom — as Killer Siblings Will Have To Spill Disturbing Details of Bloody Crime to Parole Board For First Time Ever

In a recent court filing, Erik and Lyle's attorneys confirmed: "No court has ever heard the full story in this case, the depth and depravity of the abuse suffered by Lyle and Erik, and their remarkable journal of personal transformation," that is until now, as Erik, 54, will see the board on Thursday, August 21, and Lyle, 57, will see them the following day.

The brothers were originally sentenced to life without parole for the gruesome killings, but earlier this year, a judge resentenced them to 50 years to life, making them immediately eligible for parole.

While Erik and Lyle have received praise for their behavior behind bars, it won't have much of an impact on the board if the pair is not honest about their crime, which they have never denied committing. The brothers claimed they ended the lives of their parents, José and Mary Louise, after Erik allegedly suffered years of abuse at the hands of his father.

However, the Los Angeles district attorneys had argued they killed them to inherit a multimillion-dollar fortune.