Menendez Brothers’ House of Horrors Crime Scene Photos Re-Emerge in Court 'Without Warning' — Causing Stunned Aunt to Be Hospitalized

Gruesome crime scene photos of the murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez have resurfaced following a dramatic day in court for Erik and Lyle Menendez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Friday, April 11, Judge Michael Jesic rejected a bid by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office to withdraw a motion supporting re-sentencing for the brothers, who were convicted of brutally murdering their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989.

With Jesic's order, Erik and Lyle's resentencing trial will move forward.

Warning: graphic content below.