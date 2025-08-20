Prince Harry is an 'Embarrassment': Exiled Royal Blasted After Leaked Letter Shows He Secretly Paid Tribute to Late Grandfather Prince Philip... Years After He 'Trashed' His Family

"For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning," Harry, 40, wrote in the letter, which included his royal "H" cypher at the top of the page.

"My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign. He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war. Today, as I think of him, I think also of each of you," he added about the WWII veterans.

The mention of Philip sent fury through some royal watchers who vividly remember Harry and Markle, 44, insinuating the royal family was racist while going on to make other damaging claims to Oprah Winfrey, 71.

Philip had already been rushed to the hospital before the March 7, 2021, interview aired on CBS. The duke died one month later on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.