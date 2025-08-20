Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry is an 'Embarrassment': Exiled Royal Blasted After Leaked Letter Shows He Secretly Paid Tribute to Late Grandfather Prince Philip... Years After He 'Trashed' His Family

Photo of Prince Harry and Prince Philip
Source: MEGA

Some royals blasted Prince Harry for 'using' his grandfather in an act of 'self promotion.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 20 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry is under fire for dragging his late grandfather, Prince Philip, into a tribute letter in a move some royal fans are calling tone-deaf, given he and Meghan Markle had just unleashed their scathing Oprah tell-all while Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved husband was on his deathbed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry's letter was facing forward for public viewing, pinned to a wreath left at the Burma Star Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in England. It appeared one day after his father, King Charles III, held a moving memorial at the site for centenarian veterans on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. It's unclear who placed the wreath on the wayward prince's behalf.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry 'Thinks of' His Grandfather

Photo of Prince Philip and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Philip and grandson Harry share a laugh on 2012's Trooping the Color.

"For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning," Harry, 40, wrote in the letter, which included his royal "H" cypher at the top of the page.

"My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign. He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war. Today, as I think of him, I think also of each of you," he added about the WWII veterans.

The mention of Philip sent fury through some royal watchers who vividly remember Harry and Markle, 44, insinuating the royal family was racist while going on to make other damaging claims to Oprah Winfrey, 71.

Philip had already been rushed to the hospital before the March 7, 2021, interview aired on CBS. The duke died one month later on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.

Article continues below advertisement

'A New Low'

Photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth II and Philip were married for 73 years until his death in 2021.

"Harry using Prince Philip to try and stay relevant, is not surprising, but it is a new low! Especially considering how he and Meghan lied & attacked the family whilst he was dying (for money) and continued to try and destroy the Queen's legacy in her final years. Utterly vile," one prominent royal vlogger sneered on X.

"Again, Harry is using the grandfather he betrayed for self-promotion. Sticking a huge note in the middle of a wreath and leaking the so-called private tribute for everyone to see. You trashed them in their final months on earth. Shame on you using Prince Philip for your own benefit," a second royal watcher huffed on X.

"While his grandfather, Prince Philip, was literally on his deathbed, this self-absorbed clown was on TV whining to Oprah, slandering his family, and playing the eternal victim," a third person fumed while posting Harry's note.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Refused to be 'Muzzled' Amid Philip's Fight for Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Harpo Productions/CBS

Harry and Meghan Markle raged against the royal family in their 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

As Philip was recovering from heart surgery before his death, friends of Markle claimed she was resolute in not pushing back the blistering Oprah interview.

"Even if Meghan had the choice to postpone the Oprah special, she said she wouldn't because it has absolutely nothing to do with Prince Philip and that this is just an excuse by the palace to keep her muzzled," they told the Daily Mail at the time.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen

EXCLUSIVE: 'Hypocrite' Meghan Markle Slammed for Inviting Chrissy Teigen on Doomed Netflix Show After Previously 'Canceling' Model Over Bullying Claims

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Set for War With Sleazy Site STILL Carrying Leaked Nudes' of Diva Duchess

'Recollections May Vary'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of the royal family
Source: MEGA

Markle made bombshell claims about her time in the royal family.

Markle alleged during the interview that there were "concerns and conversations" about how dark her son Archie's skin might be when he was born, referring to how she was of mixed race.

The former Suits star refused to name who in the royal family raised the subject, saying, "I think that would be very damaging to them," while casting a pall over her in-laws.

The queen responded to the claims in the interview, saying in a statement, "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," referring to Markle's racism allegations.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.