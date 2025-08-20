Prince Harry is an 'Embarrassment': Exiled Royal Blasted After Leaked Letter Shows He Secretly Paid Tribute to Late Grandfather Prince Philip... Years After He 'Trashed' His Family
Prince Harry is under fire for dragging his late grandfather, Prince Philip, into a tribute letter in a move some royal fans are calling tone-deaf, given he and Meghan Markle had just unleashed their scathing Oprah tell-all while Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved husband was on his deathbed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry's letter was facing forward for public viewing, pinned to a wreath left at the Burma Star Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in England. It appeared one day after his father, King Charles III, held a moving memorial at the site for centenarian veterans on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. It's unclear who placed the wreath on the wayward prince's behalf.
Harry 'Thinks of' His Grandfather
"For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning," Harry, 40, wrote in the letter, which included his royal "H" cypher at the top of the page.
"My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign. He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war. Today, as I think of him, I think also of each of you," he added about the WWII veterans.
The mention of Philip sent fury through some royal watchers who vividly remember Harry and Markle, 44, insinuating the royal family was racist while going on to make other damaging claims to Oprah Winfrey, 71.
Philip had already been rushed to the hospital before the March 7, 2021, interview aired on CBS. The duke died one month later on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.
'A New Low'
"Harry using Prince Philip to try and stay relevant, is not surprising, but it is a new low! Especially considering how he and Meghan lied & attacked the family whilst he was dying (for money) and continued to try and destroy the Queen's legacy in her final years. Utterly vile," one prominent royal vlogger sneered on X.
"Again, Harry is using the grandfather he betrayed for self-promotion. Sticking a huge note in the middle of a wreath and leaking the so-called private tribute for everyone to see. You trashed them in their final months on earth. Shame on you using Prince Philip for your own benefit," a second royal watcher huffed on X.
"While his grandfather, Prince Philip, was literally on his deathbed, this self-absorbed clown was on TV whining to Oprah, slandering his family, and playing the eternal victim," a third person fumed while posting Harry's note.
Meghan Refused to be 'Muzzled' Amid Philip's Fight for Life
As Philip was recovering from heart surgery before his death, friends of Markle claimed she was resolute in not pushing back the blistering Oprah interview.
"Even if Meghan had the choice to postpone the Oprah special, she said she wouldn't because it has absolutely nothing to do with Prince Philip and that this is just an excuse by the palace to keep her muzzled," they told the Daily Mail at the time.
'Recollections May Vary'
Markle alleged during the interview that there were "concerns and conversations" about how dark her son Archie's skin might be when he was born, referring to how she was of mixed race.
The former Suits star refused to name who in the royal family raised the subject, saying, "I think that would be very damaging to them," while casting a pall over her in-laws.
The queen responded to the claims in the interview, saying in a statement, "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," referring to Markle's racism allegations.