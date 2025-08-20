Sean Hannity's 'An Egomaniac': Jeanine Pirro Blasts Fox News Colleague In Leaked Text Messages and Claims He Used Trump's 'Private Bathroom' In Oval Office — 'It's All About Him, Period'
Jeanine Pirro went off on her Fox News colleague, Sean Hannity, burying him and claiming he had no issues storming into the Oval Office and using President Trump's bathroom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The claims were made in a batch of private text messages that were leaked amid Smartmatic's legal fight with the conservative network.
Why Were The Texts Revealed Now?
Smartmatic, which provided election technology to Los Angeles County for the 2020 election, filed a $2.7billion lawsuit against Fox for defamation, after Trump falsely alleged the 2020 election had been rigged against him following his embarrassing loss to Joe Biden.
After Trump made the claims, several Fox News hosts doubled down and called out Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems for having played a role in getting Biden elected. While Fox settled a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion for just under $790million in 2023, they are now battling it against Smartmatic after the company filed its lawsuit in April 2025.
However, texts from Fox News hosts and employees are now being revealed after the messages were recently un-redacted.
In one message, from October 27, 2020, Pirro complained about Hannity, labeling him an "egomanic."
What Did The Texts Say?
According to Pirro, Hannity "[stormed] in like he owns the place, throws his papers on the Pres desk and says, you don't mind if I use your private bathroom, and walks into bathroom within Oval and uses it. Looks at me and says, I got to talk to him … It's all abt him, period. No one else matters."
However, while Pirro bashed Hannity, the TV personalities still had at least one positive exchange after Pirro's producer at the time, Jerry Andrews, urged her to stop making false claims about election fraud.
"You should be very careful with this stuff and protect yourself given the ongoing calls for evidence that has not materialized," Andrews told Pirro. The network then refused to air the November 7 episode of her show after Biden had wrapped up a victory, leaving Pirro raging.
The 74-year-old's next move? Text Hannity.
"I’M TIRED OF THE CENSORSHIP AND I'M EMBARRASSED BY HOW THEY CALLED THIS ELECTION," she cried to Hannity, as the 63-year-old did his best to calm things down.
"Fox News promoting u every 5 seconds. It’s hilarious," he joked.
This is not the first time Hannity has been put on blast – earlier this year, the TV host's pathetic phone call to Trump was unveiled, revealing Hannity begging the politician to stop bashing Fox News and his boss, Rupert Murdoch, during the Dominion drama.
At the time, Trump had raged on Truth Social: "... If Rupert Murdoch honestly believes that the Presidential Election of 2020, despite MASSIVE amounts of proof to the contrary, was not Rigged & Stollen, then he & his group of MAGA Hating Globalist RINOS should get out of the News Business as soon as possible, because they are aiding & abetting the DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA with FAKE NEWS."
Hannity Begs Trump
However, according to the book, Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power, by Axios journalist Alex Isenstadt, Hannity stepped in and called Trump.
Hannity allegedly begged: "Please do not hit Fox, do not hit the Murdoch family. Just please, for the love of God, please don’t do it.
"Mr. President, I’m trying to help you out here with the Fox people here. But you’re not making it easy for me by going after the Murdochs. You’re not helping me."
"You’re not helping yourself. If you can just lay off, we can start making some moves and getting back to normal," Hannity concluded.
According to the bombshell book, Trump was allegedly surrounded by his team during the call and said to them: "Sean is trying to do the right thing. But, man, the Murdochs? I don’t know."