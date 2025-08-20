Sean Hannity's 'An Egomaniac': Jeanine Pirro Blasts Fox News Colleague In Leaked Text Messages and Claims He Used Trump's 'Private Bathroom' In Oval Office — 'It's All About Him, Period'

Smartmatic, which provided election technology to Los Angeles County for the 2020 election, filed a $2.7billion lawsuit against Fox for defamation, after Trump falsely alleged the 2020 election had been rigged against him following his embarrassing loss to Joe Biden.

After Trump made the claims, several Fox News hosts doubled down and called out Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems for having played a role in getting Biden elected. While Fox settled a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion for just under $790million in 2023, they are now battling it against Smartmatic after the company filed its lawsuit in April 2025.

However, texts from Fox News hosts and employees are now being revealed after the messages were recently un-redacted.

In one message, from October 27, 2020, Pirro complained about Hannity, labeling him an "egomanic."