EXCLUSIVE: 'Hypocrite' Meghan Markle Slammed for Inviting Chrissy Teigen on Doomed Netflix Show After Previously 'Canceling' Model Over Bullying Claims
Meghan Markle has been bashed for inviting Chrissy Teigen on her floundering Netflix lifestyle show in a desperate bid to gain viewers, despite the model's cyberbullying past, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The Duchess of Sussex had previously "ghosted" Teigen years ago after she told a former child star to "kill herself."
Markle, 44, and Teigen, 39, became besties after their shared experience of pregnancy loss. In 2020, both women experienced miscarriages, with Teigen losing her son Jack and Markle experiencing a miscarriage during the summer.
Teigen revealed that Meghan reached out to her after the loss of Jack, describing the Duchess as "really wonderful and so kind."
The two seemed like a perfect match, and bonded over their shared love of fashion and food. Both are also published authors and businesswomen.
However, just a year later, the former Sports Illustrated model faced a major backlash when she when she was accused of cyberbullying then-16-year-old Courtney Stodden after she became famous for marrying 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson.
Stodden would later recall: "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"
Meghan has 'No Room' for Chrissy
After the outrage, Markle, who champions campaigns against bullying, quickly cut Teigen from her life. Even after the model issued a public apology, insiders told Radar at the time the former Suits star couldn't afford to be friends with her anymore.
"While Meghan privately acknowledges the courage it took for Chrissy to publicly apologize to the world, she also accepts that she can’t be associated with her from an image standpoint," the source said
"It goes against her inner humanity core. There’s too much on the line of what she’s building, and all the good she sees her and Harry doing in the world."
Another insider summarized: "To put it bluntly, there’s no room for a 'mean girl' in Meghan’s close-knit circle of friends."
Netflix In Flux
However, with Markle's Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan limping into a make-or-break second season, it seems it is time for a reunion.
The streamer recently released a trailer for the new season of the show, featuring the host chitchatting with a steady stream of celebrity guests.
Fans zeroed in on one surprising cameo: Teigen.
As part of a montage of celebs, Teigen and Markle can be seen crafting in the Duchess' home, having a grand time. Teigen even boasts to her partner: "Oh my gosh, I could do this every day."
'A Walking Hypocrite'
Critics on X were shocked to see Markle openly laughing and smiling with Teigen as if nothing had happened.
"Meghan is nothing but a walking hypocrite. She is so fake, cunning and a complete narcissist," one person tweeted.
Another slammed: "You can't be an advocate for online bullying and then have a play date with an online bully," as a third added: "It's no surprise these two no-talent, camera-chasing grifters are friends. Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen are everything that's wrong with our culture."
And a fourth raged: "(Markle) is fronting a campaign against online bullying, and her guest is Chrissy Teigen. It crosses so many lines for people, it's very clear they are sickened and appalled at this pair of degenerates pretending to be nice humans on the second half of a series that has already bombed."