Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Hypocrite' Meghan Markle Slammed for Inviting Chrissy Teigen on Doomed Netflix Show After Previously 'Canceling' Model Over Bullying Claims

Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen
Source: mega

Meghan Markle invited Chrissy Teigen on her Netflix show even after her bullying accusations.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 20 2025, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle has been bashed for inviting Chrissy Teigen on her floundering Netflix lifestyle show in a desperate bid to gain viewers, despite the model's cyberbullying past, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The Duchess of Sussex had previously "ghosted" Teigen years ago after she told a former child star to "kill herself."

Article continues below advertisement

photo of Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen
Source: netflix

Markle had 'canceled' the model after some controversial remarks.

Markle, 44, and Teigen, 39, became besties after their shared experience of pregnancy loss. In 2020, both women experienced miscarriages, with Teigen losing her son Jack and Markle experiencing a miscarriage during the summer.

Teigen revealed that Meghan reached out to her after the loss of Jack, describing the Duchess as "really wonderful and so kind."

The two seemed like a perfect match, and bonded over their shared love of fashion and food. Both are also published authors and businesswomen.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

'With Love, Meghan' returns August 26th on Netflix.

However, just a year later, the former Sports Illustrated model faced a major backlash when she when she was accused of cyberbullying then-16-year-old Courtney Stodden after she became famous for marrying 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson.

Stodden would later recall: "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan has 'No Room' for Chrissy

courtney stodden and doug hutchinson.
Source: mega

In 2021 Teigen suggested Courtney Stodden kill herself after her marriage to Doug Hutchinson.

After the outrage, Markle, who champions campaigns against bullying, quickly cut Teigen from her life. Even after the model issued a public apology, insiders told Radar at the time the former Suits star couldn't afford to be friends with her anymore.

"While Meghan privately acknowledges the courage it took for Chrissy to publicly apologize to the world, she also accepts that she can’t be associated with her from an image standpoint," the source said

"It goes against her inner humanity core. There’s too much on the line of what she’s building, and all the good she sees her and Harry doing in the world."

Another insider summarized: "To put it bluntly, there’s no room for a 'mean girl' in Meghan’s close-knit circle of friends."

Article continues below advertisement

Netflix In Flux

photo of Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen
Source: Netflix

Teigen and Markle reunited in the second season trailer for her Netflix show.

However, with Markle's Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan limping into a make-or-break second season, it seems it is time for a reunion.

The streamer recently released a trailer for the new season of the show, featuring the host chitchatting with a steady stream of celebrity guests.

Fans zeroed in on one surprising cameo: Teigen.

As part of a montage of celebs, Teigen and Markle can be seen crafting in the Duchess' home, having a grand time. Teigen even boasts to her partner: "Oh my gosh, I could do this every day."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Taylor Swift

EXCLUSIVE: All the Signs Taylor Swift Secretly Collaborated With Huge Singing Star on New Album Before Bombshell Announcement

Photo of Jennifer Aniston

EXCLUSIVE: How Jennifer Aniston's Stalker Nightmare Has Turned Her Into 'Full-On White Witch' — As She Admits to Filling Her Fortress Mansion With Crystals to Banish Negative Energy

'A Walking Hypocrite'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The royals are doing anything they can to save their sinking Netflix deal.

Critics on X were shocked to see Markle openly laughing and smiling with Teigen as if nothing had happened.

"Meghan is nothing but a walking hypocrite. She is so fake, cunning and a complete narcissist," one person tweeted.

Another slammed: "You can't be an advocate for online bullying and then have a play date with an online bully," as a third added: "It's no surprise these two no-talent, camera-chasing grifters are friends. Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen are everything that's wrong with our culture."

And a fourth raged: "(Markle) is fronting a campaign against online bullying, and her guest is Chrissy Teigen. It crosses so many lines for people, it's very clear they are sickened and appalled at this pair of degenerates pretending to be nice humans on the second half of a series that has already bombed."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.