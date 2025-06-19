EXCLUSIVE: Lyle Menendez's Ex-Wife Pleads 'Let the Brothers Go' As Parent Massacre Siblings Keep Fighting for Freedom

In a shocking confession that could reshape public opinion of the notorious Menendez brothers – whose life sentences for murdering their wealthy parents in 1989 were softened in May to as little as 50 years, including the possibility of parole – Lyle Menendez's ex-wife has broken over two decades of silence to reveal why the man who stole her heart from behind bars "deserves to walk free," RadarOnline.com can reveal

"Trust me – anyone who wanted Erik and Lyle to suffer has absolutely got their wish," revelaed Anna Eriksson, who was married to the older of the two jailbirds from 1996 to 2001. "The suffering they have endured during their time behind bars is unimaginable."

The beleaguered brothers, who already have spent over three decades caged for the shotgun murders of dad José and mom Kitty, have been in the news again after startling legal developments and renewed public interest in their case.