EXCLUSIVE: Lyle Menendez's Ex-Wife Pleads 'Let the Brothers Go' As Parent Massacre Siblings Keep Fighting for Freedom
In a shocking confession that could reshape public opinion of the notorious Menendez brothers – whose life sentences for murdering their wealthy parents in 1989 were softened in May to as little as 50 years, including the possibility of parole – Lyle Menendez's ex-wife has broken over two decades of silence to reveal why the man who stole her heart from behind bars "deserves to walk free," RadarOnline.com can reveal
"Trust me – anyone who wanted Erik and Lyle to suffer has absolutely got their wish," revelaed Anna Eriksson, who was married to the older of the two jailbirds from 1996 to 2001. "The suffering they have endured during their time behind bars is unimaginable."
The beleaguered brothers, who already have spent over three decades caged for the shotgun murders of dad José and mom Kitty, have been in the news again after startling legal developments and renewed public interest in their case.
Freedom Fight
New evidence that could swing the tide of their fortunes includes a 1988 letter from Erik detailing alleged sexual abuse by their father, and allegations from former Menudo band member Roy Rosselló, who claims he was also abused by José Menendez, who was a music and video bigwig businessman.
Public interest in the case has soared, with Netflix releasing the shotgun-slaying Menendez brothers drama Monsters last year – but Eriksson protested that "none of this is entertainment for me. It's deeply personal."
Eriksson, who said she married prison pen-pal because Lyle connected deeply with her own abusive background, argues that the brothers received inhumane treatment in stir: Their "skin was blue-white from lack of sun, their food was garbage, and they were forced to wear ankle chains that restricted their stride to a shuffle."
She added: "Lyle and Erik were both locked in individual tiny, barred cells that anyone could look, reach or even spit into. The lights never went out."
Although her unusual marriage broke up after Lyle started getting more emotionally involved with another pen-pal admirer, Eriksson is pleading for mercy on behalf of the sibs, whose parole hearing is scheduled for August.
"They were children when it happened – 21 and 18. Now they're 57 and 54. They're educated, compassionate men. They've done everything they can to redeem themselves," she said.
"Lyle and Erik are not a danger to society. The real danger is continuing to ignore the truth."