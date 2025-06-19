Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Lyle Menendez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Lyle Menendez's Ex-Wife Pleads 'Let the Brothers Go' As Parent Massacre Siblings Keep Fighting for Freedom

lyle menendez ex wife brothers convicted killing parents
Source: MEGA

The Menendez brothers have been fighting for freedom for decades.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 19 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

In a shocking confession that could reshape public opinion of the notorious Menendez brothers – whose life sentences for murdering their wealthy parents in 1989 were softened in May to as little as 50 years, including the possibility of parole – Lyle Menendez's ex-wife has broken over two decades of silence to reveal why the man who stole her heart from behind bars "deserves to walk free," RadarOnline.com can reveal

"Trust me – anyone who wanted Erik and Lyle to suffer has absolutely got their wish," revelaed Anna Eriksson, who was married to the older of the two jailbirds from 1996 to 2001. "The suffering they have endured during their time behind bars is unimaginable."

The beleaguered brothers, who already have spent over three decades caged for the shotgun murders of dad José and mom Kitty, have been in the news again after startling legal developments and renewed public interest in their case.

Article continues below advertisement

Freedom Fight

Article continues below advertisement
lyle menendez ex wife brothers convicted killing parents
Source: MEGA

New allegations of abuse surfaced against the Menendez brothers' father.

Article continues below advertisement

New evidence that could swing the tide of their fortunes includes a 1988 letter from Erik detailing alleged sexual abuse by their father, and allegations from former Menudo band member Roy Rosselló, who claims he was also abused by José Menendez, who was a music and video bigwig businessman.

Public interest in the case has soared, with Netflix releasing the shotgun-slaying Menendez brothers drama Monsters last year – but Eriksson protested that "none of this is entertainment for me. It's deeply personal."

Eriksson, who said she married prison pen-pal because Lyle connected deeply with her own abusive background, argues that the brothers received inhumane treatment in stir: Their "skin was blue-white from lack of sun, their food was garbage, and they were forced to wear ankle chains that restricted their stride to a shuffle."

Article continues below advertisement
lyle menendez ex wife brothers convicted killing parents
Source: MEGA

Netflix's 'Monsters' show, starring Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle Menendez and Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez, left, reignited interest in the real-life case of the siblings, right,

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
hugh jackman fraud deborra lee furness breaks silence years

EXCLUSIVE: Married to a Fraud! Hugh Jackman's Spurned Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Finally Breaks Her Silence on 27 Years of 'Torment'

chevy chase steve martin martin short comedy rift

EXCLUSIVE: Chevy Chase Loses 2 Amigos – Why Comedy Icon's Former Co-Stars Steve Martin and Martin Short Want Nothing to Do With Him

She added: "Lyle and Erik were both locked in individual tiny, barred cells that anyone could look, reach or even spit into. The lights never went out."

Although her unusual marriage broke up after Lyle started getting more emotionally involved with another pen-pal admirer, Eriksson is pleading for mercy on behalf of the sibs, whose parole hearing is scheduled for August.

"They were children when it happened – 21 and 18. Now they're 57 and 54. They're educated, compassionate men. They've done everything they can to redeem themselves," she said.

"Lyle and Erik are not a danger to society. The real danger is continuing to ignore the truth."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.