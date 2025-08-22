EXCLUSIVE: Fears Erupt for Michael Jackson's Only Daughter Paris After She's Spotted Breaking Down in Tears on King of Pop's Death Anniversary — 'She Still Misses Her Dad So Much'
Paris Jackson was spotted weeping in public just four weeks after the 16th anniversary of her father Michael Jackson's death, sparking new fears for the young star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now, sources said the public breakdown of the King of Pop's grown-up little girl has her frantic friends hoping to help her through these difficult times by staging an intervention as she still struggles to cope with her life-changing loss.
Sources said the heartbroken 27-year-old was overwhelmed with emotion after enduring the sorrowful milestone and burst into tears while walking by herself in Malibu, California, on July 23.
Paris Misses Her Dad So Much
"This time of year has always been really hard for Paris," an insider explained. "She still misses her dad so much, and the anniversary of his death brings back terrible memories."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, MJ died June 25, 2009, of cardiac arrest triggered by an overdose of the anesthetic propofol and benzodiazepine, leaving behind Paris and her brothers, Prince, 28, and Blanket, 23, who now goes by the name Bigi.
"Paris' entire life changed overnight when her father died, and she still feels the loss every day," the insider said.
Paris 'Tries To Stay Strong'
"She's incredibly sensitive and tries to stay strong, but the grief is right at the surface, and it comes up.
"Her friends know to keep an eye on her around this time, and they're doing everything they can to lift her spirits."
Devoted Paris is determined to keep the Heaven Can Wait singer's memory alive, noted the insider, who said: "She listens to his music and lights candles and talks to him. She believes his spirit is with her and protecting her."
To add to Paris' pain, it was recently reported she called off her engagement to Justin Long, who popped the question in December after about two years of dating.