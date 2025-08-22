EXCLUSIVE: Fears Erupt for Michael Jackson's Only Daughter Paris After She's Spotted Breaking Down in Tears on King of Pop's Death Anniversary — 'She Still Misses Her Dad So Much'

Paris Jackson was spotted weeping in public just four weeks after the 16th anniversary of her father Michael Jackson's death, sparking new fears for the young star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, sources said the public breakdown of the King of Pop's grown-up little girl has her frantic friends hoping to help her through these difficult times by staging an intervention as she still struggles to cope with her life-changing loss.

Sources said the heartbroken 27-year-old was overwhelmed with emotion after enduring the sorrowful milestone and burst into tears while walking by herself in Malibu, California, on July 23.