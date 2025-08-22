EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman Ready to Marry Broadway Lover Sutton Foster After Finalizing Bitter Divorce From Ex Deborra-Lee Furness... But Pals Urge He Sign a Prenup!
Hugh Jackman is finally free to marry Broadway babe Sutton Foster after finalizing his split from longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness, and RadarOnline.com can reveal friends are alarmed because he's nixing any prenup and they're telling him that's total madness.
Sources said the 56-year-old Wolverine star seems unconcerned about bucks despite having to shell out a "huge" settlement to his 69-year-old ex after a judge signed off on their $387million divorce.
Hugh's Looking Ahead
"Hugh is so relieved this is all wrapped up, and is looking ahead and planning out the rest of his life with Sutton," shared an insider.
As RadarOnline.com has revealed, Furness and the muscle-packed movie superhero announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage, during which they adopted two children, Oscar, now 25, and Ava, 20.
The end of one of Hollywood's most enduring marriages came amid shocking buzz that Jackman had fallen for Sutton, 50, his costar in the Broadway revival of The Music Man.
Sutton filed for divorce from her screenwriter husband, Ted Griffin, in October, stating in court papers that a custody arrangement for their daughter, Emily, adopted in April 2017 when she was an infant, would need to be decided.
Jackman and Foster went public with their romance in January after being spotted holding hands during a date night in Santa Monica, California.
"An engagement is inevitable," said the insider. "Just as soon as she and her ex, Ted, are officially done, Hugh will be going down on one knee and making things official. They've both talked about it for a while now and Hugh insists he doesn't want or need a prenup.
"He has all these ambitious plans to go into business with Sutton. His rationale is that anything they make would be a 50-50 split and he'll hold onto what he walked into the marriage with anyhow.
Hugh 'Trusts' Sutton
"But the fact remains that he's going to make so much more than her with his movie and Broadway career, so the folks who handle his finances are imploring him to reconsider.
"But Hugh's insisting there's no need to get stingy because he says he trusts Sutton – she's his soul mate and he's refusing any type of financial protection."