Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hugh Jackman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman Ready to Marry Broadway Lover Sutton Foster After Finalizing Bitter Divorce From Ex Deborra-Lee Furness... But Pals Urge He Sign a Prenup!

Photo of Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman has some big plans after he finalizes his divorce.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hugh Jackman is finally free to marry Broadway babe Sutton Foster after finalizing his split from longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness, and RadarOnline.com can reveal friends are alarmed because he's nixing any prenup and they're telling him that's total madness.

Sources said the 56-year-old Wolverine star seems unconcerned about bucks despite having to shell out a "huge" settlement to his 69-year-old ex after a judge signed off on their $387million divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Hugh's Looking Ahead

Article continues below advertisement
Deborra-Lee Furness finalizes $387 million divorce from Hugh Jackman after 27 years.
Source: MEGA

Furness finalizes $387 million divorce from Jackman after 27 years.

Article continues below advertisement

"Hugh is so relieved this is all wrapped up, and is looking ahead and planning out the rest of his life with Sutton," shared an insider.

As RadarOnline.com has revealed, Furness and the muscle-packed movie superhero announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage, during which they adopted two children, Oscar, now 25, and Ava, 20.

Article continues below advertisement

The end of one of Hollywood's most enduring marriages came amid shocking buzz that Jackman had fallen for Sutton, 50, his costar in the Broadway revival of The Music Man.

Sutton filed for divorce from her screenwriter husband, Ted Griffin, in October, stating in court papers that a custody arrangement for their daughter, Emily, adopted in April 2017 when she was an infant, would need to be decided.

Jackman and Foster went public with their romance in January after being spotted holding hands during a date night in Santa Monica, California.

Article continues below advertisement
Ted Griffin faces divorce from Sutton Foster as custody arrangements for their daughter are decided.
Source: MEGA

Ted Griffin faces divorce from Foster as custody arrangements for their daughter are decided.

Article continues below advertisement

"An engagement is inevitable," said the insider. "Just as soon as she and her ex, Ted, are officially done, Hugh will be going down on one knee and making things official. They've both talked about it for a while now and Hugh insists he doesn't want or need a prenup.

"He has all these ambitious plans to go into business with Sutton. His rationale is that anything they make would be a 50-50 split and he'll hold onto what he walked into the marriage with anyhow.

Article continues below advertisement

Hugh 'Trusts' Sutton

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Hollywood's Obsession With Plastic Surgery 'a Genocide' Despite Pal Lindsay Lohan 'Going Under the Knife' – 'We Wiped Out a Generation or Two of Natural Human Appearance'

Photo of Stephen Colbert

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Colbert's Claws Are Coming Out! Late Night Host Ready to Take Revenge on CBS After Network Axed Show – 'It's Ending Badly'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Pals urge Jackman to sign a prenup before marrying Foster.
Source: MEGA

Pals urge Jackman to sign a prenup before marrying Foster.

"But the fact remains that he's going to make so much more than her with his movie and Broadway career, so the folks who handle his finances are imploring him to reconsider.

"But Hugh's insisting there's no need to get stingy because he says he trusts Sutton – she's his soul mate and he's refusing any type of financial protection."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.