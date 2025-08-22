EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman Ready to Marry Broadway Lover Sutton Foster After Finalizing Bitter Divorce From Ex Deborra-Lee Furness... But Pals Urge He Sign a Prenup!

Hugh Jackman is finally free to marry Broadway babe Sutton Foster after finalizing his split from longtime wife Deborra-Lee Furness, and RadarOnline.com can reveal friends are alarmed because he's nixing any prenup and they're telling him that's total madness.

Sources said the 56-year-old Wolverine star seems unconcerned about bucks despite having to shell out a "huge" settlement to his 69-year-old ex after a judge signed off on their $387million divorce.