EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Hollywood's Obsession With Plastic Surgery 'a Genocide' Despite Pal Lindsay Lohan 'Going Under the Knife' – 'We Wiped Out a Generation or Two of Natural Human Appearance'

"I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human [appearance]."

While some took issue with her use of the word "genocide," which usually refers to widespread killing, the 66-year-old Freakier Friday star stands by it. "I've used that word for a long time, and I use it specifically because it's a strong word," she said.

Like many women in the industry who are shamed into having cosmetic surgery before they even hit 30, the Oscar winner admits she was pressured into having a procedure herself when she was 25, after someone on the set of a film criticized her "baggy" eyes.