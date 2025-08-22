EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Hollywood's Obsession With Plastic Surgery 'a Genocide' Despite Pal Lindsay Lohan 'Going Under the Knife' – 'We Wiped Out a Generation or Two of Natural Human Appearance'
Nip/tuck nemesis Jamie Lee Curtis is calling out Hollywood's obsession with plastic surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I've been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who've disfigured themselves," she told The Guardian.
"The concept that you can alter the way you look through chemicals, surgical procedures, fillers – there's a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances," she argued.
Curtis Goes Off
"I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human [appearance]."
While some took issue with her use of the word "genocide," which usually refers to widespread killing, the 66-year-old Freakier Friday star stands by it. "I've used that word for a long time, and I use it specifically because it's a strong word," she said.
Like many women in the industry who are shamed into having cosmetic surgery before they even hit 30, the Oscar winner admits she was pressured into having a procedure herself when she was 25, after someone on the set of a film criticized her "baggy" eyes.
But she's regretted it, and as she got older, she not only refused to get any more nips or tucks, she also let her hair go gray – unheard of in youth-obsessed industry.
At a recent photoshoot, she poked fun at all the actresses with blond highlights and lip fillers by posing in a pair of oversized plastic lips and a flaxen wig.
As for her Freakier Friday costar Lindsay Lohan, who is seemingly no stranger to the plastic surgeon's office – though she denies it – Curtis doesn't criticize her or anyone else's choices.
Defending Lindsay's Decisions
"I would never say to someone, what have you done?" the Trading Places star said. "It's not my job to give my opinion; it's none of my business."
She added Lohan "doesn't need my advice. She's a fully functioning, smart woman."