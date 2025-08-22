Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jamie Lee Curtis
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Hollywood's Obsession With Plastic Surgery 'a Genocide' Despite Pal Lindsay Lohan 'Going Under the Knife' – 'We Wiped Out a Generation or Two of Natural Human Appearance'

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lee Curtis has slammed Hollywood's plastic surgery obsession as genocide despite Lindsay Lohan's choice.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Nip/tuck nemesis Jamie Lee Curtis is calling out Hollywood's obsession with plastic surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I've been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who've disfigured themselves," she told The Guardian.

"The concept that you can alter the way you look through chemicals, surgical procedures, fillers – there's a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances," she argued.

Article continues below advertisement

Curtis Goes Off

Article continues below advertisement
Lindsay Lohan denied ever going under the knife despite ongoing plastic surgery rumors.
Source: MEGA

Lohan denied ever going under the knife despite ongoing plastic surgery rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

"I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human [appearance]."

While some took issue with her use of the word "genocide," which usually refers to widespread killing, the 66-year-old Freakier Friday star stands by it. "I've used that word for a long time, and I use it specifically because it's a strong word," she said.

Like many women in the industry who are shamed into having cosmetic surgery before they even hit 30, the Oscar winner admits she was pressured into having a procedure herself when she was 25, after someone on the set of a film criticized her "baggy" eyes.

Article continues below advertisement
'The Guardian' interview captured Jamie Lee Curtis defending her use of the word genocide.
Source: MEGA

'The Guardian' interview captured Curtis defending her use of the word genocide.

Article continues below advertisement

But she's regretted it, and as she got older, she not only refused to get any more nips or tucks, she also let her hair go gray – unheard of in youth-obsessed industry.

At a recent photoshoot, she poked fun at all the actresses with blond highlights and lip fillers by posing in a pair of oversized plastic lips and a flaxen wig.

As for her Freakier Friday costar Lindsay Lohan, who is seemingly no stranger to the plastic surgeon's office – though she denies it – Curtis doesn't criticize her or anyone else's choices.

Article continues below advertisement

Defending Lindsay's Decisions

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Stephen Colbert

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Colbert's Claws Are Coming Out! Late Night Host Ready to Take Revenge on CBS After Network Axed Show – 'It's Ending Badly'

Photo of Jennifer Aniston

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Ramping Up Plastic Surgery' Procedures to Keep Up With Younger New Hypnotist Boyfriend Jim Curtis – Including a 'Boob Lift and Fat Transfer to Her Bum'

Article continues below advertisement
In 'Freakier Friday,' Curtis and Lohan forged a bond that extended beyond Hollywood's beauty norms.
Source: MEGA

In 'Freakier Friday,' Curtis and Lohan forged a bond that extended beyond Hollywood's beauty norms.

"I would never say to someone, what have you done?" the Trading Places star said. "It's not my job to give my opinion; it's none of my business."

She added Lohan "doesn't need my advice. She's a fully functioning, smart woman."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.