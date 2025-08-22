EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Colbert's Claws Are Coming Out! Late Night Host Ready to Take Revenge on CBS After Network Axed Show – 'It's Ending Badly'

Stephen Colbert is livid about CBS axing his Late Show – and as the huffy host stares down the May 2026 end of his TV reign, he's secretly aiming to deliver as much payback as possible on his way out the door, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Colbert, 61, announced the cancellation himself in front of his show's audience on the July 21 broadcast and joked that bosses kicked him to the curb because of his now-shaved mustache.

"This is worse than fascism. This is 'stache-ism," the funnyman quipped.