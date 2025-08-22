Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Ramping Up Plastic Surgery' Procedures to Keep Up With Younger New Hypnotist Boyfriend Jim Curtis – Including a 'Boob Lift and Fat Transfer to Her Bum'

Photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston has been amping up her plastic surgery plans now that she has a new man.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Published 6:45 a.m. ET

Head-over-heels Jennifer Aniston is hot and heavy with new hypnotist beau Jim Curtis, but their six-year age gap has amped up her anxiety about her appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider claimed the 56-year-old Friends alum is obsessed with not looking older than Curtis, 50.

So to keep herself looking as fresh and youthful as possible, she's planning a slew of nips and tucks while also doubling down on her already intense workout routine, the source claimed.

Inside Jen's Appointments

Photo of Jim Curtis, Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Curtis has sparked Aniston's reported plans for multiple cosmetic procedures.

"Jen is enjoying Jim's calming company and everything about him, but he is six years younger and quite good looking, and being with him has intensified all her insecurities about her looks," the source claimed.. "She's paranoid about aging, so she's ramping up the surgery."

According to our source, she has a long wish list – and even has all the appointments scheduled.

"She wants a boob lift at the very least, and she's contemplating a fat transfer to her bum," the source claimed. "She'd like to do something about the skin on her neck, which looks a little loose to her. She gets more work done than people imagine."

Aniston's rep claimed it's "absolutely false" the TV star is planning multiple procedures to ease insecurities.

Since she started dating Curtis, she's also amped up her workout routine, which was already rigorous, the source said. She likes to exercise in her home gym and often shares photos of herself working out on social media.

Photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Aniston has 'intensified' her workout routine since dating hypnotist Curtis.

In addition to yoga, Pilates, cardio, and doing toning exercises with exercise bands – which she prefers to heavy weight-lifting – she's a big fan of the low-impact fitness program Pvolve, and even began a partnership with the company in 2020.

"It's very much of a normal thing for her to be obsessed like this, only now it's amplified by her new romance with Jim," the source noted. "She just doesn't want to look older than he is. In fact, she'd like to look younger than he is."

