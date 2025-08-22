EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Ramping Up Plastic Surgery' Procedures to Keep Up With Younger New Hypnotist Boyfriend Jim Curtis – Including a 'Boob Lift and Fat Transfer to Her Bum'

"Jen is enjoying Jim's calming company and everything about him, but he is six years younger and quite good looking, and being with him has intensified all her insecurities about her looks," the source claimed.. "She's paranoid about aging, so she's ramping up the surgery."

According to our source, she has a long wish list – and even has all the appointments scheduled.

"She wants a boob lift at the very least, and she's contemplating a fat transfer to her bum," the source claimed. "She'd like to do something about the skin on her neck, which looks a little loose to her. She gets more work done than people imagine."

Aniston's rep claimed it's "absolutely false" the TV star is planning multiple procedures to ease insecurities.

Since she started dating Curtis, she's also amped up her workout routine, which was already rigorous, the source said. She likes to exercise in her home gym and often shares photos of herself working out on social media.