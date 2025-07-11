EXCLUSIVE: Who Is Jennifer Aniston's New 'Love Guru' Man? We Reveal Everything You Need to Know About Her Hypnotist Lover
It looks like Jennifer Aniston has manifested a lot more than inner peace thanks to her love of kooky spirituality.
She recently said hypnotherapy has helped her more than she expected.
"It’s shockingly good," the 55-year-old Friends actor recently gushed of the sessions she began to overcome a fear of flying.
But it appears those sessions may have led to something far deeper––and more romantic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
New Man Alert
Aniston is rumored to be dating Jim Curtis, 52, a New York–based author, transformational coach and self-described master hypnotist who has quietly gained a following among wellness circles and Hollywood insiders.
The pair was first linked after eagle-eyed fans noticed them interacting on Instagram––liking each other’s posts, swapping affirmations and following each other.
That digital trail turned physical in June when Aniston and Curtis were spotted dining together at the luxury resort Ventana Big Sur in Northern California.
But it was their most recent appearance, celebrating the Fourth of July weekend in Mallorca with actor Jason Bateman, 55, and his wife Amanda Anka, 56, that truly sparked the headlines.
Jen's Growth
The yacht gathering, described by one source as “casual but intimate,” has only fueled speculation that the relationship may have moved beyond professional territory.
According to a friend of the couple, Curtis has “been a calming presence for Jen,” helping her focus on personal growth and letting go of emotional baggage.
The source added: ‘They’re close. Whether that turns into more, only time will tell.’
Aniston is no stranger to public fascination with her romantic life.
Since her high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005—after his on-set relationship with Angelina Jolie during Mr. & Mrs. Smith—she has spent two decades navigating love under intense scrutiny.
In late 2005, she began dating The Break-Up co-star Vince Vaughn. "I call Vince my defibrillator," she said in a 2008 interview. "He literally brought me back to life. My first gasp of air was a big laugh!"
Over the years, Aniston, who remains one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, has been romantically linked to British model Paul Sculfor, singer John Mayer, actor Bradley Cooper, The Bounty Hunter co-star Gerard Butler and the late restauranteur Harry Morton.
In 2011, she met Justin Theroux, 53, while working on Tropic Thunder. The two married in 2015 in a secret Los Angeles ceremony officiated by Jimmy Kimmel. They divorced in early 2018, issuing a joint statement emphasizing mutual respect and friendship.
Since then, Aniston has kept her personal life largely out of the spotlight.
She was briefly linked to Friends co-star David Schwimmer in 2021 after the pair admitted to mutual feelings during the reunion special––though nothing came of it.
And though tabloids continue to speculate, few connections have gained traction—until now.
Aniston has previously spoken about her struggles with fertility and the toll speculation has taken. "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she told Allure in 2022. "All the years of speculation. It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it."
Curtis, whose wellness teachings focus on emotional recovery and manifestation, frequently posts affirmations aimed at moving on from heartbreak and welcoming “divine love.”
Just last week, Aniston liked one of his posts about healing from past relationships.
Whether she’s found a new partner, a spiritual guide or both, remains unconfirmed––but fans and friends alike are watching closely, with many saying her new man looks the spit of her famous ex Theroux.