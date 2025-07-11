EXCLUSIVE: Who Is Jennifer Aniston's New 'Love Guru' Man? We Reveal Everything You Need to Know About Her Hypnotist Lover

It looks like Jennifer Aniston has manifested a lot more than inner peace thanks to her love of kooky spirituality.

She recently said hypnotherapy has helped her more than she expected.

"It’s shockingly good," the 55-year-old Friends actor recently gushed of the sessions she began to overcome a fear of flying.

But it appears those sessions may have led to something far deeper––and more romantic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.