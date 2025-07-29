Jamie Lee Curtis Blasts Hollywood Starlets' Plastic Surgery Obsession By Comparing Fad to 'Genocide' Amid 'Freakier Friday' Co-Star Lindsay Lohan's Facelift Rumors

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actress, 66, likened the obsession to a "genocide," words which her Freakier Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan may not take too kindly, given she's allegedly tweaked her appearance in recent years.

Jamie Lee Curtis has laid into Hollywood's obsession with plastic surgery , insisting many young stars are disfiguring themselves.

"The wax lips is my statement against plastic surgery," she explained, adding: "The wax lips really sends it home."

In the cover photo for the magazine interview, she wears a plaid suit with her waist tightly corseted, while wearing a large pair of red plastic lips.

Speaking in a new interview, the actress said: "I've been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who’ve disfigured themselves."

While Curtis has admitted to going under the knife at a young age after a cinematographer commented negatively on her looks, she later revealed she regretted the decision.

The veteran actress said 'the filter face is what people want' thanks to AI.

She blamed artificial intelligence for aiding and abetting the trend, "because now the filter face is what people want."

"The concept that you can alter the way you look through chemicals, surgical procedures, fillers – there's a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances."

Curtis , who has let her hair go gray as she ages gracefully, stated she has used the word "genocide for a long time, and I use it specifically because it’s a strong word. I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human (appearance).

"The minute I lay a filter on and you see the before and after, it's hard not to go: 'Oh, well that looks better.' But what's better? Better is fake," she stated.

"And there are too many examples – I will not name them – but very recently we have had a big onslaught through media, many of those people."

One of those people she may have accidentally referred to is former teen star Lohan.

She has been the object of fevered observation while many plastic surgery experts have claimed the former child star has already undergone a glow-up or two on her flawless face.

Lohan has denied undergoing any surgery, but that hasn't stopped fans wondering how the Irish Wish star looks so fresh-faced all of a sudden.

"I'm like, when?" she quipped in an interview published in May. "With what time? Where?"