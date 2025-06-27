EXCLUSIVE: Grim Autopsy Drawings of Michael Jackson's Injury-Riddled Corpse Resurface as Fans Mourn Singer on 16th Anniversary of Drugs Death
Grim autopsy drawings of Michael Jackson's corpse have resurfaced.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disturbing details about the late singer's injury-riddled corpse as fans mourn his death on the 16th anniversary.
The King Of Pop's Death
On June 25, 2009, Jackson passed away at the age of 50 after an overdose of surgical anaesthetic propofol.
To help cope with his battle with insomnia, Jackson's personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, who was charged with the musician’s death, gave the singer a dose of Popofol – which ultimately led to his death.
After the dose was distributed, it was just a matter of minutes until he stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest.
Dr. Murray attempted to revive the singer but wasn't successful.
One hour later, Jackson's security team called paramedics, who were also unable to revive Jackson, and he was pronounced dead at a Los Angeles medical center.
The Autopsy
Following Jackson's tragic death, horrifying details about his body were revealed after an autopsy was conducted.
According to the official autopsy report, the singer, who was 5'9" tall, weighed 136 pounds at the time of his death.
The autopsy also revealed Jackson had scars and wounds on his body – including puncture wounds all over his arms, which were possibly from "drugs he was injecting."
There were also puncture wounds, possibly from painkiller injections, on his hips, thighs and shoulders.
His body also had marks from the previous cosmetic surgeries – including two surgical scars behind his ears and two other scars on both sides of his nostrils.
Jackson possibly suffered a fall prior to his death because his knees and shins were bruised and he had cuts on his back.
At the time of his death, the iconic singer was wearing a wig that was glued to his head because his hair had been reduced to a "peach fuzz."
The autopsy also reported the singer had the front of his scalp tattooed black to blend with his hairline, as well as his eyebrows.
A source close to the singer's team previously told The Sun: "He was skin and bone, his hair had fallen out, and he had been eating nothing but pills when he died.
"Injection marks all over his body and the disfigurement caused by years of plastic surgery show he’d been in terminal decline for some years."
This Is It
Before Jackson's sudden death, he was set to embark on his This Is It tour – which was meant to be his final curtain call.
He announced the tour at a press conference in March 2009 in London, months before his death.
He stated: "This is it. When I say this is it, it really means this is it. This is the final curtain call."
The tour was going to be 50 shows at the O2 Arena in London, which was set to kick off one month after his death.
In 2011, Dr. Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection and served two years behind bars.