On June 25, 2009, Jackson passed away at the age of 50 after an overdose of surgical anaesthetic propofol.

To help cope with his battle with insomnia, Jackson's personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, who was charged with the musician’s death, gave the singer a dose of Popofol – which ultimately led to his death.

After the dose was distributed, it was just a matter of minutes until he stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest.

Dr. Murray attempted to revive the singer but wasn't successful.

One hour later, Jackson's security team called paramedics, who were also unable to revive Jackson, and he was pronounced dead at a Los Angeles medical center.