Michael Jackson's Lawyer Reveals Exactly What Landed Troubled Icon in Early Grave — 'He Could Never Fathom It Until The Day He Died'
Michael Jackson's former attorney has claimed he knows the real catalyst behind the King of Pop's shocking death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jackson died aged 50 on June 25, 2009.
While the Billie Jean singer's cause of death was ruled cardiac arrest caused by a propofol and benzodiazepine overdose, attorney Brian Oxman claimed his late client's 2005 sexual abuse trial was what actually killed him.
The 2005 Trial
Four years before his death, Jackson was charged with molesting Gavin Arvizo at his Neverland Ranch. At the time of the alleged abuse, Arvizo was 13 years old.
Jackson, who was previously accused of child sexual abuse in 1993, was charged with four counts of molesting a minor, four counts of intoxicating a minor to molest him, and one count of attempted child molestation, among others.
At trial, Arvizo and his brother alleged the Smooth Criminal hitmaker gave them alcohol, showed them adult films, masturbated with them, and made sexual advances.
After four months, the trial ended with Jackson being acquitted on all counts.
Haunted by Accusations
Despite the legal victory, Oxman claimed the trial haunted Jackson until his death.
He reportedly said: "Michael rang at all hours of the night, dozens of times. He kept asking, 'Why? I treated them so well – and they make up these lies.'
"He could never fathom it until the day he died."
Jackson's former attorney continued: "We would talk about it for long hours about 'the evil' that went on to destroy him. He did not understand.
"No matter what I did, he could not understand, and my firm belief is that this prosecution destroyed him."
A 2005 Gallup Poll revealed 80 percent of the U.S. public believed Jackson was guilty.
Oxman said: "It damaged Michael beyond repair. He was utterly numb. He was mentally, emotionally exhausted. Michael said, 'I'm an entertainer. I depend upon the people, 80 percent of them think I'm guilty?'"
Oxman further claimed the pop star felt "betrayed" by British journalist Martin Bashir, who interviewed him for the controversial TV documentary Living with Michael Jackson.
The lawyer said Bashir painted Jackson as a pedophile in the documentary, which "started a stampede" of accusations against the legendary singer. Prosecutors called on Bashir as a witness during the 2005 trial and showed the documentary to the jury.
The lawyer later confessed Jackson knew he likely would die in prison if he was convicted on child sexual abuse charges.
He explained: "If Michael went to jail, he would probably have died. He knew that. Child molestation is the worst of all crimes in our jail system. Those people are looked down on and abused by their fellow inmates.
"They are beaten, hurt, and treated horribly."
Despite several other abuse allegations against Jackson, Oxman insisted his client was innocent and claimed there was never any evidence to support his charges.