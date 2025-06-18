Michael Jackson's Lawyer Reveals Exactly What Landed Troubled Icon in Early Grave — 'He Could Never Fathom It Until The Day He Died'

Four years before his death, Jackson was charged with molesting Gavin Arvizo at his Neverland Ranch. At the time of the alleged abuse, Arvizo was 13 years old.

Jackson, who was previously accused of child sexual abuse in 1993, was charged with four counts of molesting a minor, four counts of intoxicating a minor to molest him, and one count of attempted child molestation, among others.

At trial, Arvizo and his brother alleged the Smooth Criminal hitmaker gave them alcohol, showed them adult films, masturbated with them, and made sexual advances.

After four months, the trial ended with Jackson being acquitted on all counts.