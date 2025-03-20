Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson 'Abuse Victim' Details Horrific Attacks From Fans In Shocking New Documentary Sequel 'Leaving Neverland 2' — After Its Director Declares 'Molestation Videos' Wouldn't Convince Star's Disciples He Was a Pedophile

Split photo of Michael Jackson, Wade Robson
Source: RAMEY PHOTO-MEGA; REAL STORIES/YOUTUBE

Wade Robson called attacks from Michael Jackson's fans 'terrifying.'

Profile Image

March 20 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

The bombshell new documentary sequel Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson has revived severe backlash against an alleged victim of the King of Pop from his devoted fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While accuser Wade Robson called the attacks from Michael Jackson fans "fricking terrifying," and director Dan Reed claimed the singer's followers were in a "cult."

michael jackson leaving neverland wade robson james safechuck allegations wade robson
Source: FINDING NEVERLAND 2: REAL STORIES/ YOUTUBE

Wade Robson, who claims to have been abused from 1990 to 1997, described a disturbing memory of him being 'bent over.'

Jackson, who died aged 50 on June 25, 2009, was acquitted of child molestation charges in 2005. He maintained his innocence until his death.

Six years after HBO's Leaving Neverland premiered in 2019, accusers Robson and James Safechuck's reflect on their legal battle against Jackson's estate, as well as backlash they have faced as a result of coming forward with sexual abuse allegations against the pop star, in the newly released sequel.

Robson, now 42-years-old, said: "The reaction of the whole world, angry Michael fans and media, a certain amount of them can be extremely vicious."

michael jackson leaving neverland wade robson james safechuck allegations
Source: FINDING NEVERLAND 2: REAL STORIES/ YOUTUBE

The King of Pop's estate has denied any allegations regarding abuse that took place at his ranch.

Reed claimed Jackson's fan base would likely never believe any allegations against him.

He told Variety: "Look, the true believers are always going to be true believers.

"You could show them evidence of Jackson molesting a child and there's no amount of evidence that would suffice to change what's almost a religious view.

"They're part of a cult. And I really don't expect people to stop listening to Michael Jackson's music."

Screenshot of Wade Robson.
Source: FINDING NEVERLAND 2: REAL STORIES/ YOUTUBE

The allegations are made in Channel 4 documentary 'Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson,'

Safechuck, who is now 47 years old, noted he was afraid of backlash before the 2019 documentary was released.

He explained: "The scope of what happened was like the thing I was most afraid of."

Safechuck also recalled in horrific detail the alleged abuse he endured from the Billie Jean singer.

He claimed Jackson said: "Your life would be over if people knew he would want me to suck on his nipples and then he would finish himself."

Safechuck added: "I was sleeping and I woke up and Michael said that he had performed oral sex on me while I was sleeping, and I was like, 'Oh, okay.'"

Both men claimed Jackson "groomed" them to stay silent and convinced them their lives would be ruined if they came forward with allegations.

Screenshot of James Safechuck
Source: FINDING NEVERLAND 2: REAL STORIES/ YOUTUBE

James Safechuck alleged he suffered abuse that occurred daily between the years of 1988 to 1992, taking place in several concealed rooms.

Jackson's estate has continued to deny allegations.

In 2023, attorney Jonathan Steinsapir told People: "We remain fully confident that Michael is innocent of these allegations, which are contrary to all credible evidence and independent corroboration, and which were only first made years after Michael's death.

"We trust that the truth will ultimately prevail with Michael’s vindication yet again. Michael Jackson himself said, 'Lies run sprints, but the truth runs marathons.'"

