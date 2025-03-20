Michael Jackson 'Abuse Victim' Details Horrific Attacks From Fans In Shocking New Documentary Sequel 'Leaving Neverland 2' — After Its Director Declares 'Molestation Videos' Wouldn't Convince Star's Disciples He Was a Pedophile

Jackson, who died aged 50 on June 25, 2009, was acquitted of child molestation charges in 2005. He maintained his innocence until his death.

Six years after HBO's Leaving Neverland premiered in 2019, accusers Robson and James Safechuck's reflect on their legal battle against Jackson's estate, as well as backlash they have faced as a result of coming forward with sexual abuse allegations against the pop star, in the newly released sequel.

Robson, now 42-years-old, said: "The reaction of the whole world, angry Michael fans and media, a certain amount of them can be extremely vicious."