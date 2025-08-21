The Menendez Brothers 'Pose A Risk To Society': District Attorney Goes Off On Killer Siblings as They Beg Parole Board For Freedom After Decades Behind Bars

"The Menendez brothers have never fully accepted responsibility for the horrific murders of their parents, instead continuing to promote a false narrative of self-defense that was rejected by the jury decades ago," Hochman said in a statement on Wednesday, August 20.

Erik, 54, and Lyle, 57, confessed to murdering their parents, José and Mary Louise, in their Beverly Hills home in 1989. They were originally sentenced to life without parole for the gruesome shotgun killings, but earlier this year, a judge resentenced them to 50 years to life, making them immediately eligible for parole.

However, the siblings claimed they committed the murders after Erik allegedly suffered years of abuse at the hands of his father.

In his blistering statement, Hochman said his team has "consistently opposed their release because they have not demonstrated full insight into their crimes or shown that they have been fully rehabilitated, and therefore continue to pose a risk to society. We will evaluate our final position based on the evidence presented at the hearing."