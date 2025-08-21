The Menendez Brothers 'Pose A Risk To Society': District Attorney Goes Off On Killer Siblings as They Beg Parole Board For Freedom After Decades Behind Bars
Erik and Lyle Menendez are set to appear before a parole board panel in hopes of being released from prison after decades behind bars, but not everyone is on board with their freedom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman made it clear society will be at "risk" if the killer siblings are let out back into the world again.
Are The Menendez Brothers A Risk To Society?
"The Menendez brothers have never fully accepted responsibility for the horrific murders of their parents, instead continuing to promote a false narrative of self-defense that was rejected by the jury decades ago," Hochman said in a statement on Wednesday, August 20.
Erik, 54, and Lyle, 57, confessed to murdering their parents, José and Mary Louise, in their Beverly Hills home in 1989. They were originally sentenced to life without parole for the gruesome shotgun killings, but earlier this year, a judge resentenced them to 50 years to life, making them immediately eligible for parole.
However, the siblings claimed they committed the murders after Erik allegedly suffered years of abuse at the hands of his father.
In his blistering statement, Hochman said his team has "consistently opposed their release because they have not demonstrated full insight into their crimes or shown that they have been fully rehabilitated, and therefore continue to pose a risk to society. We will evaluate our final position based on the evidence presented at the hearing."
What Will It Take To Be Granted Parole?
He concluded: "The gravity of the murders cannot be minimized without undermining confidence in the justice system and how it treats other serious cases. As Governor [Gavin] Newsom recently made clear in denying parole to Sirhan Sirhan, the assassin of Robert F. Kennedy, failure to exhibit full insight and responsibility is a critical factor in determining parole eligibility. The same principle applies here."
Despite Hochman's harsh words, both Erik and Lyle have been commended for their behavior behind bars; however, it may not have a major impact on the parole board's decision.
In a recent court filing, the brothers' attorneys confirmed they will have to reveal the gruesome, bloody details of their crime if they want to have any chance of being released from prison.
"No court has ever heard the full story in this case, the depth and depravity of the abuse suffered by Lyle and Erik, and their remarkable journal of personal transformation," the filing noted.
Erik will see the board on Thursday, August 21, and Lyle will see them the following day.
Lyle and Erik's loved ones have fought for the pair's release for years, and revealed they remain "cautiously optimistic" due to their "stellar record" in prison.
They said in a statement: "We know that Erik and Lyle will come home; that is no longer a doubt. We just hope that they are granted this second chance in time to hug their Aunt Joan and Aunt Terry."
Is Clemency Possible?
If the parole board decides to set both convicts free, they may walk as soon as this October; however, there are other ways toward freedom, including clemency.
“I strongly support clemency for Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are currently serving sentences of life without possibility of parole," District Attorney George Gascón said in October.
Governor Newson responded, ordering the state parole board to carry out a "comprehensive risk assessment investigation" of the Menendez brothers.
He said at the time: "There’s no guarantee of outcome here. This process simply provides more transparency, which I think is important in this case, as well as provides us more due diligence before I make any determination for clemency."