Elon Musk Ordered By Judge To Face Lawsuit Claiming 'He Ran Illegal $1Million Election Lottery' Before Trump's Victory In The 2024 Presidential Campaign
Elon Musk has been ordered by a judge to face a lawsuit claiming he ran an illegal $1million election lottery during Donald Trump's election run in 2024, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial billionaire is being accused of defrauding voters into signing a petition to support the U.S. Constitution, offering a chance to win cash.
What Is The Lawsuit All About?
Arizona resident Jacqueline McAferty claimed that Musk and America PAC induced voters in several battleground states to sign the petition, promising to choose one person per day to win $ 1million; however, the lawsuit, filed on November 5, 2024, Election Day, notes that the voters never had a chance to collect the winnings.
According to McAferty, voters were required to provide personal information, including their addresses and phone numbers. The Tesla boss did his best to have the suit dismissed, listing "red flags" as proof he had not run the alleged illegal lottery.
However, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, who was appointed by President Obama in 2014, pointed to other statements suggesting the defendants were "awarding" the money, and that the $1million could be "won."
"It is plausible that plaintiff justifiably relied on those statements to believe that defendants were objectively offering her the chance to enter a random lottery, even if that is not what they subjectively intended to do," the judge expressed.
The Lottery's Impact On The Election
While Musk claimed voters who signed were not negatively impacted by providing their contact information, the judge said a political data brokerage will respond under oath to what the information for worth for voters.
The World's Richest Man did all he could to help Trump beat Kamala Harris in November, introducing his "lottery," but not everyone was on board with the idea, especially Philadelphia district attorney Lawrence Krasner, who aimed to block Musk's contest.
"l'll be seeking a lot more money than that for what Elon Musk and America PAC have done," Krasner said.
However, Pennsylvania judge Angelo Foglietta ruled Musk's sweepstakes was not illegal at the time.
What's The America Party?
Despite Musk spending all his time hyping up the politician, just months into Trump's second presidential term, he did a major 180, claiming he would be forming another party, titled the America Party, giving people their "freedom" back.
"When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy," Musk said. The idea came as Musk was bashing Trump's "big, beautiful bill," claiming it would add trillions to the U.S. national debt.
Even though Musk has since backed off from the America Party, Vice President JD Vance responded in a recent interview on The Ingraham Angle, reminding the businessman to stay in Trump's corner.
"My advice to Elon would be to try to fix the Republican Party," Vance told the Fox News personality. "Try to push it in your own way. Disagree with me all you want, disagree with the president of the United States, but don't pretend that you can make a big difference with a third party."
He continued: "I think Elon would make a much bigger difference if he stayed loyal to President Trump's Republican Party, and if he had disagreements, express those disagreements from the inside as opposed from the outside."