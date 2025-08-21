Elon Musk Ordered By Judge To Face Lawsuit Claiming 'He Ran Illegal $1Million Election Lottery' Before Trump's Victory In The 2024 Presidential Campaign

Arizona resident Jacqueline McAferty claimed that Musk and America PAC induced voters in several battleground states to sign the petition, promising to choose one person per day to win $ 1million; however, the lawsuit, filed on November 5, 2024, Election Day, notes that the voters never had a chance to collect the winnings.

According to McAferty, voters were required to provide personal information, including their addresses and phone numbers. The Tesla boss did his best to have the suit dismissed, listing "red flags" as proof he had not run the alleged illegal lottery.

However, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, who was appointed by President Obama in 2014, pointed to other statements suggesting the defendants were "awarding" the money, and that the $1million could be "won."

"It is plausible that plaintiff justifiably relied on those statements to believe that defendants were objectively offering her the chance to enter a random lottery, even if that is not what they subjectively intended to do," the judge expressed.