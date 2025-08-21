Millie Bobby Brown's Adoption Bombshell: 'Stranger Things' Star, 21, Announces She Secretly Welcomed A Baby Girl With Husband Jake Bongiovi, 23 — As Actress Wants 'Big Family'
Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi have stunned fans, as they've announced they have become new parents by adopting a daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Stranger Things star, 21, and the 23-year-old model revealed in an Instagram post: "This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," adding at the bottom, "And then there were 3."
'I Really Want a Big Family'
Brown previously gushed about how much she and Bongiovi hoped to have a large family after marrying in May 2024. She also stressed why adoption was significant to her.
“My thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family. I’m one of four,” Brown dished in a March podcast interview. "He’s one of four. So, it is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don’t see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting."
Becoming Young Parents
Brown described how her parents started their family at a young age, and gushed about how she was interested in doing the same.
"My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19," she recalled. "And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake. Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."
She added: "I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me, personally."
She Found Her Soulmate
Brown and Bongiovi have been the picture of young love ever since they started dating in the summer of 2021. She was 17 years old at the time.
By April 2023, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi popped the question, and the actress happily accepted his proposal. The couple wed in a private ceremony surrounded by family a year later, followed by a blowout second wedding in Italy's Tuscany region in September 2024.
"As soon as we spoke, I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life," Brown recalled in August 2023. "I ran to my mum and said, 'I really, really like him!' After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."
"You can't pinpoint why," the Enola Holmes actress added. "It's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with. I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him."
Growing Up 'Too Fast'
Brown took heat from some fans who thought she was too young to get married when she tied the knot at 20 years old, and the same criticism was lodged at the Damsel star and her husband after their adoption announcement.
"Millie Bobby Brown is married and adopting a child... Isn't she 11? one fan snarked on X, while a second sneered, "Do I think Millie Bobby Brown is too young to be a mother? Sure. That girl has had to grow up TOO fast."
"Millie Bobby Brown’s 21 is not the same as my 21," a third user joked while a fourth pointed out the absurdity of how she went from little girl to married mom before Stranger Things Season 5 dropped on Netflix. "Millie Bobby Brown started to shoot Stranger Things when she was 10, and she ended the show as a mother. That's crazy," the viewer pointed out on X.