Millie Bobby Brown's Adoption Bombshell: 'Stranger Things' Star, 21, Announces She Secretly Welcomed A Baby Girl With Husband Jake Bongiovi, 23 — As Actress Wants 'Big Family'

Brown and Bongiovi have been the picture of young love ever since they started dating in the summer of 2021. She was 17 years old at the time.

By April 2023, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi popped the question, and the actress happily accepted his proposal. The couple wed in a private ceremony surrounded by family a year later, followed by a blowout second wedding in Italy's Tuscany region in September 2024.

"As soon as we spoke, I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life," Brown recalled in August 2023. "I ran to my mum and said, 'I really, really like him!' After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."

"You can't pinpoint why," the Enola Holmes actress added. "It's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with. I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him."