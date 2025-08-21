Samantha vs. Carrie: Kim Cattrall's Long-running Feud With Sarah Jessica Parker Laid Bare Following 'And Just Like That' Cancelation — After Actress Refused to Revive Role to Save Struggling Spin-off

While viewers know most stars' on-screen relationships differ from real life, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall flexed their acting talents playing best friends in Sex and the City when in reality they've shared one of Hollywood's most bitter feuds for more than two decades.

The former co-star's rift runs so deep Cattrall, 69, refused to revive her role of Samantha Jones for the spin-off series And Just Like That, even as fans begged and insisted an on-screen reunion with the bold public relations executive and Parker's on-screen character, Carrie Bradshaw, would save the failing show.

In the aftermath of And Just Like That getting the axe, RadarOnline.com can reveal the shocking details of Parker and Cattrall's ongoing feud.