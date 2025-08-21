Samantha vs. Carrie: Kim Cattrall's Long-running Feud With Sarah Jessica Parker Laid Bare Following 'And Just Like That' Cancelation — After Actress Refused to Revive Role to Save Struggling Spin-off
While viewers know most stars' on-screen relationships differ from real life, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall flexed their acting talents playing best friends in Sex and the City when in reality they've shared one of Hollywood's most bitter feuds for more than two decades.
The former co-star's rift runs so deep Cattrall, 69, refused to revive her role of Samantha Jones for the spin-off series And Just Like That, even as fans begged and insisted an on-screen reunion with the bold public relations executive and Parker's on-screen character, Carrie Bradshaw, would save the failing show.
In the aftermath of And Just Like That getting the axe, RadarOnline.com can reveal the shocking details of Parker and Cattrall's ongoing feud.
Cattrall Reveals Money Played a Factor in 'SATC' Ending
The first signs of the co-star's friendship cracking showed in 2004 when Cattrall said salary disagreements played a factor in the decision to end the hit HBO series after six seasons.
Cattrall said at the time: "I felt after six years it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall of Sex and the City. When they didn't seem keen on that, I thought it was time to move on."
Sources claimed money had long been a point of contention on set. After Parker, 60, was named an executive producer in the second season, which increased her salary to $300,000, Cattrall responded by renegotiating her contract for more money.
Crew members reportedly claimed the unhappy cast "wouldn't even sit with (Cattrall) at mealtimes."
Cattrall Shuts Down Third 'SATC' Movie
Salary disputes were said to continue over the course of filming the Sex and the City movie and its sequel. While the script for a third movie was written and the studio gave the green light for production, Warner Bros. said the film was scrapped due to Cattrall's "demands" in 2017.
Cattrall hit back and claimed her own "demand" was to not do the movie – and Parker publicly called the situation "heartbreaking" and "disappointing."
Nearly a year later, Cattrall stood by her decision to close her chapter as Samantha – and claimed the cast had "never been friends."
When she was asked about her remark and being painted as a diva for turning down the role, Cattrall doubled down and said: "This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker.
"I think she could've been nicer. I really think she could've been nicer. I don't know what her issue is."
Cattrall Accuses Parker of 'Exploiting' Brother's Death
During a 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Parker said she found Cattrall's comments about the cast not being friends "very upsetting because that's not the way I recall our experience."
In a bizarre twist, the feud intensified after the unexpected death of Cattrall's brother. Parker wrote a loving message to Cattrall on Instagram expressing her condolences – and Cattrall responded by accusing her of "exploiting" the family tragedy.
Cattrall captioned the post: "My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.
"Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."
'And Just Like That' Canceled After 3 Seasons
After years of back-and-forth bickering and feuding rumors, Cattrall was "not invited" to participate in the SATC spin-off, though she had an extremely brief but expensive cameo scene, which was filmed separately from the cast, particularly Parker.
When asked why she declined to be involved in the series, Cattrall said, "It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough," but made it clear she "loved" bringing Samantha's story to life.
Parker and original SATC co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis were recently blindsided by the decision to pull the plug on And Just Like That after three seasons – and heaps of criticism from disappointed fans.