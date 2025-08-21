Your tip
Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rumors Meghan Markle Has Spent Years 'Hiding Secret Daughter' Resurface as Gossip Mounts Her Marriage to Harry is Dead

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Rumors resurfaced that Meghan Markle hid a secret daughter as speculation grew her marriage to Prince Harry was over.

Aug. 21 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Aug. 21 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle is once again at the center of swirling speculation, this time over rumors that she has spent years secretly raising a daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The gossip has resurfaced as questions mount about the stability of her marriage to Prince Harry, 40.

The Duchess of Sussex has long faced intense media scrutiny, and the recent revival of her "hidden daughter scandal" shows her private life could be far more complex than the public sees.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Divorce rumors swirl as Harry reportedly meets palace aides without Meghan.

Former actress Meghan married Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2018, and became a senior royal before the couple stepped back from official duties in 2020.

Since relocating to the United States, the diva duchess has maintained a high-profile presence through interviews, television appearances, and a Netflix series, while Harry and her have pursued commercial deals and charitable ventures.

Despite their efforts to control the narrative around their life, rumors – from finances to family tensions – continue to dog the couple, including growing chat the pair is secretly leading separate lives and "poised to announce their divorce."

Article continues below advertisement

'Secret Daughter' Allegations

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan publicly insists she plans to stay with Harry 'forever.'

While Meghan and Harry's first meeting in 2016 was officially described as a "blind date" arranged by Ralph Lauren PR executive Violet von Westenholz, some sources even dispute this – saying Markle was "out to land a prince from the start."

"I didn't know a lot about him. Everything that I've learned about him, I learned through him," Markle claimed in her BBC interview announcing her engagement to Harry.

But royal biographer Andrew Morton reports Meghan was "always fascinated by the royal family" and "wants to be Princess Diana 2.0."

Fans have raked up tales she is "hiding a secret daughter" as rumors grow her business interests are now dwarfing her interest in Harry – leaving their relationship shattered, according to insiders.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: BBC News/YOUTUBE

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview after engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

Internet Trolls Starting Rumors

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle faces rumors she secretly raised a daughter for years.

Before her marriage to Harry, Meghan was married to Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson, 47, from 2011 to 2013.

Yet there are rumors she previously had a secret marriage to Boston lawyer Joseph Goldberg-Giuliano – and that she may have had a child from that relationship.

Some Internet "sleuths" speculate Meghan's niece, Noelle Rasmussen, 31, is actually her daughter.

Noelle has defended the former Suits actress in the past, saying in 2018: "I've always really looked up to her, like a big sister I never had. She took me shopping for kids books and clothes."

The alleged secrecy surrounding Meghan's early life is compounded by ongoing claims of discord with the royal family.

Meanwhile, Markle and Harry face recurring speculation about finances, personal projects – and marital stability.

A source has said about the couple's persistent recent staff layoffs: "It's the same old story – they cycle through staff as quickly as normal people cycle through toilet paper."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Jamie Kern Lima/YOUTUBE

Lima interviewed Markle on her podcast.

Divorce Rumors

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Some fans believe Meghan’s niece Noelle Rasmussen is really her daughter.

Rumors of divorce between the pair have been reignited following Harry's team's July meeting with King Charles' communications secretary, with one insider describing his break-up with Meghan as a potential "bribery card" in palace negotiations.

One source told us Charles had demanded it as the main term for letting Harry back into The Firm.

Meghan has publicly rejected claims she is sick of the royal outcast, asserting on The Jamie Kern Lima Show she plans to remain with Harry "forever."

Even after leaving royal life, Meghan's public persona continues to attract both admiration and suspicion – from Netflix shows accused of being staged to speculation about her political ambitions and private family arrangements.

