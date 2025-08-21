EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Stricken King Charles' Terror Revealed After Big Cat 'Beast' Spotted Stalking His and Queen Camilla's Country Estate

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 76-year-old monarch, who insiders tell us is losing his battle against cancer , was warned of a sighting near the royal residence in Tetbury after a dog walker reported seeing a black panther cornering a fox at dusk. The animal was only driven away when the walker's dogs startled it, leaving the fox to escape unharmed – and locals have dubbed it "The Beast of Highgrove."

Frail King Charles is said to be "shaken to the core" over fears a huge panther-like predator has been stalking the grounds around Highgrove House, the Gloucestershire estate he shares with Queen Camilla .

A local source said: "The King takes enormous comfort in the countryside, and Highgrove is his sanctuary; the idea of a predator lurking so close unsettles him deeply. "

He already has enough to contend with in terms of his health, and this has added an extra layer of worry."

Another insider claimed: "There is concern for the safety of staff, visitors, and animals on the estate. It is the last thing the king needs at the moment."

Big cat expert Rick Minter, who runs a podcast documenting sightings of the beasts, has been investigating the encounter.

He said: "A dog walker near Tetbury watched a black panther cornering a fox at dusk."

Her three big dogs were on leads, but they rumbled the cat, which rushed away, and the fox emerged from its trapped situation and left the area, keeping close to the walker and her dogs, seemingly wanting their company for safe escort."