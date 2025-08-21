EXCLUSIVE: Sick Website 'Uses Leaked and Banned Naked Images' of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to 'Pit Them Against Each Other in Crass Nudity Battle'
Internet perverts "are pitting Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton against each other in a sick naked pictures battle," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A website that claims it has links to terror outfit ISIS has been carrying snaps of Markle naked for years, which it claims are from a larger set of nude snaps it said had been stolen from Prince Harry's wife.
Details Of The Vile Site
It has now added a set of images to the collection from 2012, the infamous nude photos of Middleton published in a French magazine.
The site, which we are not naming to avoid giving it publicity, has billed both sets of images: "MEGHAN MARKLE VS KATE MIDDLETON: TOPLESS PRINCESS BATTLE."
It then brands the pair "tremendous wh----" as it analyzes their bodies in excruciating detail.
The site also asks fans to rate "which one of these J-------" as "the more regal tr---?"
It declares: "Let us examine their naked bodies and make our own determination, starting with Princess Kate's complete set of topless pics below."
What Is The Royals' Reaction?
The site then abuses Markle and Middleton's private parts, in language too graphic to reprint here.
A source said: "This material is outrageous and sick.
"The French magazine was successfully sued for releasing its topless images of Kate, and now they are splashed online for all to see again.
"Kate and her husband, Prince William, will be devastated by their re-emergence and will want to protect their kids from seeing this stuff."
Prince William Goes Off
"Meghan will also be devastated," the insider added. "And to pit Meghan and Kate against each other in some kind of nudity competition is just even sicker.
"Whoever owns this site needs to be tackled by the authorities and brought to justice."
William sued Closer, the magazine that published the nude photos of Middleton, for invasion of privacy. The publication was ordered to pay Middleton $120,000 in damages, and the editor and publisher were each fined 45,000 euros.
British Royal correspondent Rebecca English has written she had never seen the Prince of Wales "so angry" than when the images were published.
His "jaw clenched, he could barely contain his fury," English recently wrote.
She added: "His anger was completely understandable: the instinctive reaction of a man whose wife was violated by the paparazzi, a hurtful re-imagining of the harassment he believes his late mother endlessly endured."
English stressed Middleton's reaction was more measured as she continued to undertake a day of royal duties.
The Princess of Wales, whose privacy had just violated by paparazzi, was "the picture of cool, calm, and utterly unruffled elegance," according to English, who also wrote she was "marveling how she was able to smile, shake hands and make small talk, without the slightest quiver or indication that anything was amiss."