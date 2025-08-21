Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sick Website 'Uses Leaked and Banned Naked Images' of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to 'Pit Them Against Each Other in Crass Nudity Battle'

Photo of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's nude photos on a vile site has shaken up the royals.

Aug. 21 2025, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Internet perverts "are pitting Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton against each other in a sick naked pictures battle," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A website that claims it has links to terror outfit ISIS has been carrying snaps of Markle naked for years, which it claims are from a larger set of nude snaps it said had been stolen from Prince Harry's wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Details Of The Vile Site

Photo of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Internet perverts pitted Markle and Middleton in a sick nude photo battle.

It has now added a set of images to the collection from 2012, the infamous nude photos of Middleton published in a French magazine.

The site, which we are not naming to avoid giving it publicity, has billed both sets of images: "MEGHAN MARKLE VS KATE MIDDLETON: TOPLESS PRINCESS BATTLE."

It then brands the pair "tremendous wh----" as it analyzes their bodies in excruciating detail.

The site also asks fans to rate "which one of these J-------" as "the more regal tr---?"

It declares: "Let us examine their naked bodies and make our own determination, starting with Princess Kate's complete set of topless pics below."

Article continues below advertisement

What Is The Royals' Reaction?

Photo of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

It mocked and insulted both women in crude language.

The site then abuses Markle and Middleton's private parts, in language too graphic to reprint here.

A source said: "This material is outrageous and sick.

"The French magazine was successfully sued for releasing its topless images of Kate, and now they are splashed online for all to see again.

"Kate and her husband, Prince William, will be devastated by their re-emergence and will want to protect their kids from seeing this stuff."

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Goes Off

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William sued the magazine that published Middleton’s photos.

"Meghan will also be devastated," the insider added. "And to pit Meghan and Kate against each other in some kind of nudity competition is just even sicker.

"Whoever owns this site needs to be tackled by the authorities and brought to justice."

William sued Closer, the magazine that published the nude photos of Middleton, for invasion of privacy. The publication was ordered to pay Middleton $120,000 in damages, and the editor and publisher were each fined 45,000 euros.

British Royal correspondent Rebecca English has written she had never seen the Prince of Wales "so angry" than when the images were published.

His "jaw clenched, he could barely contain his fury," English recently wrote.

She added: "His anger was completely understandable: the instinctive reaction of a man whose wife was violated by the paparazzi, a hurtful re-imagining of the harassment he believes his late mother endlessly endured."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal Wedding Crisis: Kate Middleton Urges Prince William 'To Be The Bigger Man' As Couple Is Set To Come Face-To-Face With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle At Family Event

photo of King Charles

King Charles' Palace Nightmare – Staff Members 'Quit' on Dying Monarch for Being 'Tough Taskmaster'... But Royal Family Now Fears Secrets Will Be Leaked

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Middleton stayed calm and elegant despite the violation.

English stressed Middleton's reaction was more measured as she continued to undertake a day of royal duties.

The Princess of Wales, whose privacy had just violated by paparazzi, was "the picture of cool, calm, and utterly unruffled elegance," according to English, who also wrote she was "marveling how she was able to smile, shake hands and make small talk, without the slightest quiver or indication that anything was amiss."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.