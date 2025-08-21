Royal Wedding Crisis: Kate Middleton Urges Prince William 'To Be The Bigger Man' As Couple Is Set To Come Face-To-Face With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle At Family Event
News of Princess Anne's son Peter Phillip's engagement has put the wheels in motion for a tense face off between feuding brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.
Insiders claimed Kate Middleton has revived her reconciliation efforts ahead of the royal wedding and urged the future king to be "the bigger man" at the event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While a source said both Harry, 40, and William, 43, are "extremely fond" of Peter and "there's no way" the brothers would miss their "favorite cousin's wedding," the celebration doesn't necessarily mean the five-year-old feud would be put on ice, unless Kate's efforts are successful.
Harry and William Won't Be Able to Avoid Each Other
Without skipping the festivities as an option, the source said, "The big question is: how will all this play out? It'll be a fairly intimate affair, so it's unlikely they'll be able to avoid each other."
To make matters worse – and more awkward – insiders said tensions between William and Harry are still high and unlikely to improve before their cousin's big day.
The insider said: "William wants nothing to do with Harry – and it's likely he will ignore him if they do go to the wedding."
Wedding Planner Told to Keep Harry and William Separated
According to the insider, William and Harry's rift has already impacted the wedding planning process.
The source shared: "The planner has been told not to seat Harry anywhere near his brother, which is pretty childish, but very much William's style. He has no interest in small talk and by all accounts, Harry is of the same mind.
"But Kate's told William he needs to rise above this and be the bigger man."
This isn't the first time the Princess of Wales has stepped in and tried to mend the brother's relationship in the five-years they've been at each other's throats.
Kate Pushes for Peace Between William and Harry
Harry has been at odd with his older brother since 2020, when he and wife Meghan Markle ditched their full-time royal duties and moved to posh Montecito, California.
The split was exacerbated with Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah, followed by the release of the Duke of Sussex's bombshell memoir Spare, in which he detailed a physical fight he had with his brother over his relationship with the Suits star.
Kate, 43, always got along well with Harry, though the same can't be said for her relationship with Meghan. Still, the future queen pushed for peace between the brothers for years until drama with the Sussexes started impacting her marriage.
While Kate took a step back from being peacekeeper as she healed from her cancer battle and focused on her family, she kept in close contact with King Charles about the situation. In July, Harry's senior advisors held peace talks with the monarch's communication officer at a private London club. The move was considered a "significant step" to meaningful reconciliation, though William was not involved.
The source said: "Kate and Charles are on the same page about this. They've been working hard, trying to convince William that life's too short and that he needs to stop being so closed off to a peaceful resolution. But he's put this wall up when it comes to Harry.
"The resentment runs way too deep – and it seems Harry's feeling the same at this point."
The source continued: "However, Kate hates the idea of their fallout souring the wedding for everyone.
"Both she and Charles view it as a rare chance to get the brothers in the same room and on speaking terms. She's convinced this is a perfect opportunity for them to be cordial with one another and take that first step in putting aside some of the bad blood.
"The same goes for Meghan – if she turns up, Kate's more than willing to play fair and be polite."