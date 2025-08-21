Royal Wedding Crisis: Kate Middleton Urges Prince William 'To Be The Bigger Man' As Couple Is Set To Come Face-To-Face With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle At Family Event

News of Princess Anne's son Peter Phillip's engagement has put the wheels in motion for a tense face off between feuding brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

Insiders claimed Kate Middleton has revived her reconciliation efforts ahead of the royal wedding and urged the future king to be "the bigger man" at the event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While a source said both Harry, 40, and William, 43, are "extremely fond" of Peter and "there's no way" the brothers would miss their "favorite cousin's wedding," the celebration doesn't necessarily mean the five-year-old feud would be put on ice, unless Kate's efforts are successful.