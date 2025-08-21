EXCLUSIVE: Sacha Baron Cohen Fuming After 'Fired Up' Ex-wife Isla Fisher Publicly Roasts 'Borat' Star as a 'Pig' in Brutal Diss – 'He's Afraid This Is Only The Beginning'

The after-divorce of Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher is threatening to explode into a ferocious feud, say insiders, after the beauty began posting nasty digs at her very private ex-hubby, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the flame-haired Great Gatsby babe got Cohen's dander up when she suggested that the lanky star of the upcoming Mandrake the Magician superhero flick was a pig in a social media post.

"For all the men who say, 'Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?' Here's an update for you," she teased.