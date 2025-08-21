Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Sacha Baron Cohen
EXCLUSIVE: Sacha Baron Cohen Fuming After 'Fired Up' Ex-wife Isla Fisher Publicly Roasts 'Borat' Star as a 'Pig' in Brutal Diss – 'He's Afraid This Is Only The Beginning'

Sacha Baron Cohen fumes after ex-wife Isla Fisher roasts the Borat star as a pig in a public diss.

Aug. 21 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

The after-divorce of Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher is threatening to explode into a ferocious feud, say insiders, after the beauty began posting nasty digs at her very private ex-hubby, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the flame-haired Great Gatsby babe got Cohen's dander up when she suggested that the lanky star of the upcoming Mandrake the Magician superhero flick was a pig in a social media post.

"For all the men who say, 'Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?' Here's an update for you," she teased.

Isla Fisher mocked Sacha Baron Cohen with a social media post calling him a 'pig.'
Isla Fisher mocked Sacha Baron Cohen with a social media post calling him a 'pig.'

"Nowadays, 80 percent of women are against marriage. Why? Because women realize it's not worth buying an entire pig just to get a little sausage."

The belittling remark got the Borat star fuming, spills an insider, adding: "Sacha hates this stuff being played out in public. He's incredibly private and always avoided the Hollywood gossip circuit.

"So for Isla to be out here making a spectacle on social media is beyond upsetting."

A few weeks earlier, Isla poked fun at them both attending the Wimbledon tennis matches separately on the same day.

Fisher teased Cohen about parenting during separate Wimbledon outings.
Fisher teased Cohen about parenting during separate Wimbledon outings.

"Hang on? Who's watching the kids? @sachabaroncohen," she wrote, tagging her ex.

The 49-year-old redhead and 53-year-old comic split last year after 14 years of marriage, 23 years together, and daughters Olive, 17, and Elula, 14, and son Montgomery, 9.

Their divorce was finalized on June 14, and Fisher called it "the most difficult thing I've been through." The end came following Rebel Wilson's claim the British funnyman harassed her on the set of The Brothers Grimsby.

"Isla is clearly very fired up. She's feeling empowered and finally free to speak her mind, and she's not holding back.

Friends said Fisher feels she lost herself in marriage and is reclaiming her voice.
Friends said Fisher feels she lost herself in marriage and is reclaiming her voice.

"She's been telling friends she feels like she lost herself in that marriage and is just now reclaiming her voice," noted the insider.

"Sacha can't stand it – he's fuming over her posts. It's obvious she's trying to upset him and it's working."

"Now he's having his big career moment with his Marvel movie debut, and she's raining on his parade.

"He's afraid that this is only the beginning, that she'll keep escalating and eventually do some poison tell-all. That would be his worst nightmare."

