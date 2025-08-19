Kate Middleton's 'Struggling Behind Closed Doors': Prince William's Wife 'Unofficially Steps Back From Duties' After Rough Return To Royal Life Following Cancer Battle

Following Trooping the Color, Kate was noticeably absent from the Royal Ascot horse racing event later in June, which William attended solo. She had been scheduled to attend but pulled out at the last moment.

The princess candidly revealed the "new normal" she was trying to adjust to life following her cancer treatment during a July 2 visit to a hospital garden, her next royal event.

"You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult," she explained.

"You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to," Middleton continued. "And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable."

She heartbreakingly added: "You have to find your new normal and that takes time ... and it's a roller coaster, it's not smooth, like you expect it to be. But the reality is you go through hard times."

Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 after undergoing major abdominal surgery. She announced she had finished chemotherapy treatments in September 2024, before her big January news that she was in remission.