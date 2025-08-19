Your tip
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew's Loudmouth Ex-Girlfriend 'Barred From Biography Book Launch Party Over Her Sickening Comments About Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre'

photo of prince andrew's ex girlfriend
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew's ex was banned from a book launch for vile comments about Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

Aug. 19 2025, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

Lady Victoria Hervey has been barred from attending the launch of Andrew Lownie's explosive new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, following her controversial remarks about Virginia Giuffre.

The book, which delves into Prince Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the subsequent fallout, has stirred up huge amount of interest, is getting a launch party in London at The London Library in St James's Square, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Not On The Invite List

Photo of Lady Victoria Hervey
Source: MEGA

Lady Victoria Hervey was barred from the London book launch of 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.'

When a public relations expert inquired about bringing Hervey as his guest to the bash, Lownie is said to have responded: "Look forward to seeing you, but she's barred."

Hervey, 48, a former model and socialite, has been an outspoken defender of Prince Andrew and his associates.

She has previously suggested the infamous photograph of Giuffre with Prince Andrew was doctored.

In 2023, she claimed she had to flee the United States due to her involvement in a documentary about Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's accomplice.

Hervey alleged she had been working undercover to gather evidence supporting Maxwell, describing the experience as dangerous and stating she felt she was being followed.

And more recent controversy erupted when Giuffre, 41, shared a hospital bed photo on social media before her death, stating she had only four days to live after a severe bus accident in Western Australia.

Horrific Remarks About Giuffre

Photo of Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre

Hervey defended Prince Andrew and questioned the authenticity of Giuffre’s photo.

Hervey responded by reposting the image with the caption "KARMA," suggesting Giuffre's condition was a consequence of her past actions.

She further insinuated Giuffre was attempting to avoid legal repercussions and urged Giuffre's husband to reveal the truth.

Her comments drew widespread condemnation.

But Hervey showed no remorse for her "Karma" dig, insisting: "I re-posted the Karma (post) because I felt, well you know, she deserves it. But I also knew in my head that she was lying."

She continued to stoke the fire by saying Giuffre's estranged husband Robert – who now has custody of their three children – "knows the truth" and should speak out.

Photo of Virginia Giuffre
Source: MEGA

She accused Giuffre of faking her illness to avoid arrest.

Hervey posted: "If Virginia Giuffre really does have days to live, then a complete confession is needed. "I don't believe it though, the FBI are on her right now and arrest warrants are coming. She's conveniently dying to evade jail."

Giuffre was one of the most prominent accusers of convicted sex offenders Epstein and Maxwell, who she said kept her as a sex slave while flying her around the globe and offering her up to their powerful associates like "a platter of fruit."

She claimed they trafficked her to Andrew when she was aged only 17 and was sexually assaulted three times by the royal.

Prince Andrew Denied The Claims

Photo of Lady Victoria Hervey
Source: MEGA

She called herself a 'truth warrior' and pushed conspiracy theories online.

It's a claim Andrew has always denied and the disgraced duke reached his out-of-court settlement with her in 2022.

Hervey has since made a name for herself as a cheerleader for Donald Trump and a public defender of her royal ex – branding herself a "truth warrior."

She has also been branded a dangerous conspiracy theorist for claiming Covid vaccines were part of a plot by Bill Gates to "depopulate" the planet.

Hervey has also spouted other theories about 9/11, JFK's assassination and the moon landings.

