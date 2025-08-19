Prince Andrew's Loudmouth Ex-Girlfriend 'Barred From Biography Book Launch Party Over Her Sickening Comments About Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre'

When a public relations expert inquired about bringing Hervey as his guest to the bash, Lownie is said to have responded: "Look forward to seeing you, but she's barred."

Hervey, 48, a former model and socialite, has been an outspoken defender of Prince Andrew and his associates.

She has previously suggested the infamous photograph of Giuffre with Prince Andrew was doctored.

In 2023, she claimed she had to flee the United States due to her involvement in a documentary about Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's accomplice.

Hervey alleged she had been working undercover to gather evidence supporting Maxwell, describing the experience as dangerous and stating she felt she was being followed.

And more recent controversy erupted when Giuffre, 41, shared a hospital bed photo on social media before her death, stating she had only four days to live after a severe bus accident in Western Australia.