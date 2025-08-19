'Completely Lost' Prince Harry Compared to Wife Meghan's 'Hostage-in-the-Attic' and Blasted for Having 'Zero Entertainment Value' As He Continues to Flounder in America
Prince Harry is now "completely lost," according to a royal expert. RadarOnline.com can reveal Esther Krakue also believes the exiled royal is now "a Quasimodo-style figure, hiding in his mansion attic trying to face up to the face his life has no meaning."
She claimed: "Harry is in the attic, he's a hostage, and thankfully he chewed through his leash just in time to make an appearance in the season two trailer (of Meghan's Netflix show)."
Harry's 'Lost' Amid Constant Scandals
"But he is nowhere to be seen. Yes, obviously, he's dealing with the fallout from his charity and trying to find his own thing."
"But the man is lost. I mean, he's really trying to find his feet.
"He has a kind of brown Midas touch, which I'm sure the viewers can infer what I mean by that. "And really, this creative side of this endeavor has really been Meghan's push."
Krakue's brutal takedown comes amid the renewed partnership between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Netflix.
The couple's original $100million contract, signed in 2020, has been replaced with a more selective first-look deal, granting Netflix the right of first refusal on new projects.
Despite the scaled-down agreement, Netflix will continue to cover Archewell Productions' overheads, including office and staff costs.
Upcoming projects include the second season of Markle's lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, a holiday special and a documentary titled Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, focusing on a Ugandan orphanage.
But Harry's involvement in these projects remains minimal, with Krakue emphasizing his lack of creative input.
Krakue further criticized the royal rogue's role in the couple's ventures by venting: "Harry just has, there's just nothing to him in terms of entertainment value."
She also highlighted the underperformance of his polo documentary, which attracted only 500,000 viewers, and suggested Netflix should have invested more in Markle's projects instead.
"Even though she's not entertaining the way that she thinks she is," Krakue added, "Harry just has, there's just nothing."
The New Netflix Deal
The Sussexes' renewed Netflix deal has been described as a "downgrade" by PR experts.
A source told us: "Despite the criticism, Netflix remains involved with the Sussexes due to their celebrity status and potential for global storytelling appeal."
Chief Content Officer at the streamer, Bela Bajaria, praised their previous works, including Harry & Meghan, Live to Lead and Heart of Invictus and expressed optimism about their continued collaboration.
But a source told us: "Harry and Meghan's future success on the platform may depend on their ability to produce content that resonates with audiences and delivers strong viewership numbers."
New Entertainment Ventures
"As the Sussexes continue their ventures in the entertainment industry, their ability to navigate the challenges of public perception and creative output will be closely watched."
The renewed Netflix deal represents both an opportunity and a test of their staying power in the competitive landscape of streaming content."