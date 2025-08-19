'Completely Lost' Prince Harry Compared to Wife Meghan's 'Hostage-in-the-Attic' and Blasted for Having 'Zero Entertainment Value' As He Continues to Flounder in America

"But he is nowhere to be seen. Yes, obviously, he's dealing with the fallout from his charity and trying to find his own thing."

"But the man is lost. I mean, he's really trying to find his feet.

"He has a kind of brown Midas touch, which I'm sure the viewers can infer what I mean by that. "And really, this creative side of this endeavor has really been Meghan's push."

Krakue's brutal takedown comes amid the renewed partnership between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Netflix.

The couple's original $100million contract, signed in 2020, has been replaced with a more selective first-look deal, granting Netflix the right of first refusal on new projects.

Despite the scaled-down agreement, Netflix will continue to cover Archewell Productions' overheads, including office and staff costs.