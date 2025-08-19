Justin Baldoni Faces New Blow: Disgraced Director Accused of 'Bullying and Inappropriate Behavior' By Another 'It Ends With Us' Actress — As Actor's Ongoing Legal War with Blake Lively Turns Nasty

Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and targeting her in retaliation for coming forward with her complaint.

Baldoni vehemently denied her allegations and filed a $400million countersuit accusing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and extortion, which was dismissed by Judge Liman.

His team chose not to refile the lawsuit with amended claims and is instead focusing on the upcoming trial.

Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freeman previously noted his client is "a person who wants to be vindicated, and that's all that he cares about."

The attorney said Baldoni "knows who he is," adding: "He knows what he's done. He knows what he hasn't done. And he wants the truth to come out, and he wants to do that in the appropriate way.

"He's waiting for his day in court, where he can speak out to tell the truth."