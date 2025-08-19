Justin Baldoni Faces New Blow: Disgraced Director Accused of 'Bullying and Inappropriate Behavior' By Another 'It Ends With Us' Actress — As Actor's Ongoing Legal War with Blake Lively Turns Nasty
Justin Baldoni is facing new allegations of harassment from one of the stars of his big-screen flick It Ends With Us, RadarOnline.com can report.
The director/star of the movie remains locked in a sexual harassment legal battle with his on-screen lover Blake Lively.
In court documents, actress Isabela Ferrer, who played the younger version of Lively’s character Lily, accused Baldoni, 41, of "harassing" her for information in the case.
The 24-year-old had been subpoenaed to testify by Baldoni's legal team. When she apparently did not respond, they filed a motion on earlier this month claiming that she has been unreachable.
Days later, lawyers for Ferrer filed a rebuttal, claiming that Baldoni "engaged in bad faith tactics" and filed his motion "for improper purposes and with the aim of harassing" her.
Ferrer has now asked the court to deny Baldoni’s motion and impose sanctions on him.
Blake's Subpoena Spree
As their dueling lawsuits drag on, Lively has gone on a subpoena spree of her own. As RadarOnline.com reported, the star's legal team subpoenaed dozens of influencers and content creators whom she alleged were part of a smear campaign against her.
Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed at least 60 subpoenas were issued by the actress' lawyers as part of her response to a July 11 court order addressing discovery deadlines.
Some creators who found themselves in the middle of Lively and Baldoni's legal drama branded the subpoenas an "attack" on personal privacy and First Amendment rights.
Kjersti Flaa shared a copy of her subpoena on Instagram and argued: "As a journalist, this is a direct attack on my privacy, my sources, and my First Amendment rights. This kind of legal fishing expedition is not just invasive – it's dangerous."
Ongoing Accusations
Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and targeting her in retaliation for coming forward with her complaint.
Baldoni vehemently denied her allegations and filed a $400million countersuit accusing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and extortion, which was dismissed by Judge Liman.
His team chose not to refile the lawsuit with amended claims and is instead focusing on the upcoming trial.
Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freeman previously noted his client is "a person who wants to be vindicated, and that's all that he cares about."
The attorney said Baldoni "knows who he is," adding: "He knows what he's done. He knows what he hasn't done. And he wants the truth to come out, and he wants to do that in the appropriate way.
"He's waiting for his day in court, where he can speak out to tell the truth."
Blake Tells All
Late last month, the Gossip Girl star finally sat down in her lawyer's office for her long awaited deposition – only to have her party crashed by Baldoni himself.
The Another Simple Favor star sat in the room as Lively was questioned by lawyers. His attorneys, a court reporter and a videographer were also present.
Even the agreement on a deposition venue turned nasty between the bickering former co-stars.
Before her deposition, the director's legal team slammed Lively's request to be deposed at her lawyer's office, which they claimed put them at a disadvantage without private space to confer.
In response to her request, they told the court: "Although Lively's foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel's tantrum has no place in this Court."