RFK Jr. Accused Of 'Faking' Workout as Conspiracy Theorist Hits The Gym In Tight Jeans With Pete Hegseth in Latest 'Cringe' Video
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is on a mission to get America healthy in the only way he knows how: by working out in jeans alongside Pete Hegseth and making awkward commentary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The bumbling duo joined forces inside a gym for the "Pete and Bobby Challenge," and challenged cabinet members to work out in what they hope is the next viral trend; however, viewers weren't encouraged or inspired, as they were instead focused on accusing RFK Jr. of "faking" working up a sweat.
A Fake Workout?
Hegseth, who claimed to have done 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups in under six minutes, worked out in gym shorts, while RFK Jr. struggled to do the challenge in jeans and boots.
"It’s all about Make America Healthy Again, we’re gonna be fit, not fat, we want recruits that are ready to go," Hegseth says in the promotional clip, as the Secretary of Health and Human Services adds, "Pete and I are going to do our part to encourage American youth to do this challenge.”
However, the pair were accused of "editing" the video to make it seem they were going above and beyond not to be "fat."
One person on X raged: "Neither one of you did a real pushup. Pete would fail this," and another added, "This is cringe and does nothing to make people healthy in reality. It's just a nice show for the morons to be like 'wow, look at them go, they are so fit.'"
RFK Jr. And Dr. Oz's 'Staged' Hiking Video
A user reacted: "I love how they had to cut around [RFK Jr.], wheezing and dying," and a person said, "This is cringe! Get President Trump in there!"
This is already the second time in as many weeks RFK Jr. has been buried by social media. On Thursday, August 14, the 71-year-old met up with Dr. Mehmet Oz to take a hike at the Garden of the Gods park in Colorado Springs, in another uncomfortable video featuring the pair listing the health benefits of physical activity.
"God talks to us through many vectors… but nowhere with such texture, grace, joy, and detail as through creation," RFK Jr., again wearing jeans on his outing, said at the time. "We come here because this is the way that God talks to us, to link us to our creator, to link us to the 20,000 generations of human beings that were here before laptops."
Oz, 65, then claimed the country would save "$100 billion in health expenses" if people "walked 15 minutes a day."
"Mehmet, we got to go. This mountain is not going to climb itself," RFK Jr., who once revealed a parasite was found in his brain, responded.
Both RFK Jr. and the former TV personality then attempt to climb a rock, with both struggling to do so.
"So how do we get down?" Oz, 65, asked before they made their way down the rock in the most awkward way possible.
However, the clip was called out for being "staged," with one person going off: "Not sure what's weirder, the staged hike for the cameras or wearing jeans while hiking... weirdos."
Another added: "This is such a weird and fake video! Enough with the nonsense," and a user said, "Dr. Oz always looks a little uncomfortable in these..."
RFK Jr. has been on a crusade to make America healthy again, despite canceling nearly half a billion dollars' worth of grants and contracts for mRNA vaccine research.