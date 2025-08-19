RFK Jr. Accused Of 'Faking' Workout as Conspiracy Theorist Hits The Gym In Tight Jeans With Pete Hegseth in Latest 'Cringe' Video

Hegseth, who claimed to have done 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups in under six minutes, worked out in gym shorts, while RFK Jr. struggled to do the challenge in jeans and boots.

"It’s all about Make America Healthy Again, we’re gonna be fit, not fat, we want recruits that are ready to go," Hegseth says in the promotional clip, as the Secretary of Health and Human Services adds, "Pete and I are going to do our part to encourage American youth to do this challenge.”

However, the pair were accused of "editing" the video to make it seem they were going above and beyond not to be "fat."

One person on X raged: "Neither one of you did a real pushup. Pete would fail this," and another added, "This is cringe and does nothing to make people healthy in reality. It's just a nice show for the morons to be like 'wow, look at them go, they are so fit.'"