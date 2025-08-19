'Jaws' Child Star Shares How He Made His Massive Fortune Decades After Iconic Death Scene

Voorhees played Alex Kintner, who took one last float in the Atlantic Ocean aboard his inflatable mattress after getting his mom's approval as the famous "Da dum, Da dum" Jaws theme swelled, and he met a very gory end.

"It pays to die. I was a 12-year-old kid who was in the movie for like a minute, but there are some real Jaws fanatics out there. One guy in England just bought 125 photos. I do signings. They fly me all over the world and pay me in cash at those things, around $10,000 a time," he told The Express.

"There are Jaws tours and people pay double if I'm on them, and next month I'm appearing at three Meet, Greet and Mingle Parties. I still get paid every time the film appears on TV," Voorhees dished.