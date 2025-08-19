Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > JAWS

'Jaws' Child Star Shares How He Made His Massive Fortune Decades After Iconic Death Scene

Photo of Jeffrey Voorhees
Source: Jeffrey Voorhees/Facebook;Universal Pictures

Jeffrey Voorhee's brief role in 'Jaws' turned out to be quite lucrative.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 19 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jeffrey Voorhees, the former child star who met a gruesome end in the jaws of Steven Spielberg's killer shark back in 1975, is still raking in big money 50 years later from his brief but highly memorable role in the blockbuster classic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Voohees, 62, still attends Jaws fan conventions, signing events, and brings a thrill to those still fascinated with the tale of a great white shark terrorizing the beaches of a quaint New England summer spot during the lucrative Fourth of July weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Pays to Die'

Photo of Jeffrey Voorhees
Source: Universal Pictures

Jeffrey Voorhees' doomed Alex Kintner asks his mom to let him go on one last trip in the ocean in 'Jaws.'

Voorhees played Alex Kintner, who took one last float in the Atlantic Ocean aboard his inflatable mattress after getting his mom's approval as the famous "Da dum, Da dum" Jaws theme swelled, and he met a very gory end.

"It pays to die. I was a 12-year-old kid who was in the movie for like a minute, but there are some real Jaws fanatics out there. One guy in England just bought 125 photos. I do signings. They fly me all over the world and pay me in cash at those things, around $10,000 a time," he told The Express.

"There are Jaws tours and people pay double if I'm on them, and next month I'm appearing at three Meet, Greet and Mingle Parties. I still get paid every time the film appears on TV," Voorhees dished.

Article continues below advertisement

Get Out of the Water!

Photo of Jeffrey Voorhees
Source: Mary Arnold/Facebook

Voorhees poses with a fan on Martha's Vineyard, where 'Jaws' was filmed.

Voorhees' sibling lives overseas and is quick to inform the former actor whenever Jaws comes on screen.

"My brother lives in Portugal, and I'll get texts from him going, 'Good news, you just died on TV over here. You'll get another check,'" he joked.

For fans who can't attend conventions and signings, Voorhees creates personalized Cameo videos for $35 a pop. He specializes in birthday and holiday wishes while standing on a beach and joking about the ocean filled with sharks. Voorhees also shares behind-the-scenes stories from the Jaws set, and is quick to blend nostalgia along with many fans' fear of the water, thanks to his character's violent movie death.

Fan Favorite

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
photo of wendy williams

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Wendy Williams Demands New Dementia Test — Claims Results Were 'Were Manipulated to Make Her Look Worse Than She is and Keep Her Locked Away'

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Marriage Crisis — With Actress' Solo Move to Europe Sparking Fears Her Relationship With Keith Urban Is 'Hanging By a Thread'

Photo of Jeffrey Voorhees
Source: Jeffrey Voorhees/Facebook

Voorhees is still a beloved fan favorite at 'Jaws' conventions.

Voorhees still lives on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, which was the home of the fictional Amity Island in Jaws. He even managed a restaurant that had an item called the "Alex Kintner sandwich," as a tribute to his doomed character.

The screen star's most recent Facebook post showed how active he still is in the Jaws fan community.

Voorhees posed in the gaping mouth of the Jaws shark replica in a photo, writing on July 10, "It’s about time to head off of Amity – Martha’s Vineyard and head down to Tampa for the Shark Con! I’ll be meeting up with Richard D for this one," referring to co-star Richard Dreyfuss, the movie's hero who ultimately helped slayed the killer shark.

Sadly, Dreyfuss, 77, was forced to pull out of the event at the last minute after revealing he was suffering from viral bronchitis and his body wasn't able to handle the five-hour flight to Florida.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.