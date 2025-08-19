'Jaws' Child Star Shares How He Made His Massive Fortune Decades After Iconic Death Scene
Jeffrey Voorhees, the former child star who met a gruesome end in the jaws of Steven Spielberg's killer shark back in 1975, is still raking in big money 50 years later from his brief but highly memorable role in the blockbuster classic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Voohees, 62, still attends Jaws fan conventions, signing events, and brings a thrill to those still fascinated with the tale of a great white shark terrorizing the beaches of a quaint New England summer spot during the lucrative Fourth of July weekend.
'It Pays to Die'
Voorhees played Alex Kintner, who took one last float in the Atlantic Ocean aboard his inflatable mattress after getting his mom's approval as the famous "Da dum, Da dum" Jaws theme swelled, and he met a very gory end.
"It pays to die. I was a 12-year-old kid who was in the movie for like a minute, but there are some real Jaws fanatics out there. One guy in England just bought 125 photos. I do signings. They fly me all over the world and pay me in cash at those things, around $10,000 a time," he told The Express.
"There are Jaws tours and people pay double if I'm on them, and next month I'm appearing at three Meet, Greet and Mingle Parties. I still get paid every time the film appears on TV," Voorhees dished.
Get Out of the Water!
Voorhees' sibling lives overseas and is quick to inform the former actor whenever Jaws comes on screen.
"My brother lives in Portugal, and I'll get texts from him going, 'Good news, you just died on TV over here. You'll get another check,'" he joked.
For fans who can't attend conventions and signings, Voorhees creates personalized Cameo videos for $35 a pop. He specializes in birthday and holiday wishes while standing on a beach and joking about the ocean filled with sharks. Voorhees also shares behind-the-scenes stories from the Jaws set, and is quick to blend nostalgia along with many fans' fear of the water, thanks to his character's violent movie death.
Fan Favorite
Voorhees still lives on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, which was the home of the fictional Amity Island in Jaws. He even managed a restaurant that had an item called the "Alex Kintner sandwich," as a tribute to his doomed character.
The screen star's most recent Facebook post showed how active he still is in the Jaws fan community.
Voorhees posed in the gaping mouth of the Jaws shark replica in a photo, writing on July 10, "It’s about time to head off of Amity – Martha’s Vineyard and head down to Tampa for the Shark Con! I’ll be meeting up with Richard D for this one," referring to co-star Richard Dreyfuss, the movie's hero who ultimately helped slayed the killer shark.
Sadly, Dreyfuss, 77, was forced to pull out of the event at the last minute after revealing he was suffering from viral bronchitis and his body wasn't able to handle the five-hour flight to Florida.