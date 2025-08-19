Ex-Royal Butler Slaps Down Prince Harry's Brutal Claim About Queen Camilla

The Duke of Sussex wrote: "'We support you,' we said. ‘'We endorse Camilla,' we said. 'Just please don’t marry her. Just be together, Pa.' He didn't answer. But she answered. Straight away.

"Shortly after our private summits with her, she began to play the long game, a campaign aimed at marriage and eventually the Crown (with Pa's blessing, we presumed)."

Harry also wrote about Camilla being viewed as the "other woman" and how her relationship with his father "confused" and "tormented" him and William growing up, though they eventually accepted the reality she would be in their lives.

He noted: "We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he'd always loved."