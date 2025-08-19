Ex-Royal Butler Slaps Down Prince Harry's Brutal Claim About Queen Camilla
King Charles' former butler has shut down Prince Harry's harsh claim about Queen Camilla, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, 40, previously alleged his step-mother was treated as an outcast by the Royal family, but ex-butler Grant Harrold dismissed the claim based on his seven years of experience working inside the palace walls.
In his bombshell memoir Spare, the royal renegade recalled himself and older brother Prince William grappling with "complex feelings" over Charles, 76, marrying Camilla, 78, in 2005, nearly a decade after the death of their mother, Princess Diana.
Harry Details Strife Over Camilla Joining the Family
The Duke of Sussex wrote: "'We support you,' we said. ‘'We endorse Camilla,' we said. 'Just please don’t marry her. Just be together, Pa.' He didn't answer. But she answered. Straight away.
"Shortly after our private summits with her, she began to play the long game, a campaign aimed at marriage and eventually the Crown (with Pa's blessing, we presumed)."
Harry also wrote about Camilla being viewed as the "other woman" and how her relationship with his father "confused" and "tormented" him and William growing up, though they eventually accepted the reality she would be in their lives.
He noted: "We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he'd always loved."
Camilla Branded the 'Other Woman'
Since Harry released his memoir in January 2023, three years after he gave up his full-time royal duties, little progress has been made in repairing the fractured relationship with his family, even amid the monarch's grueling cancer battle.
Now, Harrold has opened up on what he witnessed in his upcoming memoir, The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service, scheduled for release next month.
Harrold began working for Charles when the monarch was still living separately from Camilla.
Butler Recalls How Family 'Got On So Well'
While Charles and Camilla weren't living under the same roof, they were spending a lot of time together. The pair began their affair in 1986 when the ailing 76-year-old was still married to Diana.
Although Charles and Camilla's relationship began on shaky ground, Harrold said he was still confused by Harry's telling of the feud with his dad, brother, and stepmother because the family always "got on so well."
Harrold also remembered the monarch's wedding day and emotions leading up to the ceremony in a far different light than Harry.
Charles' 'Happiest' Moment Marrying Camilla
While Harry recalled feeling dread over his dad remarrying, Harrold insisted the wedding was the "happiest" he'd ever seen Charles – and claimed Diana's boys also enjoyed the festivities.
He reportedly said: "We all went outside to wave them off and laughed as we saw William and Harry had decorated their car with 'Just Married.' As they drove off through the arches to cheers, the boys raced after the car."
As for his comments on Charles specifically, Harrold said the monarch was "very calm" and "didn't once raise his voice" in all the years they worked together.
Harrold added: "He works hard and he doesn't suffer fools. He gets on with everyone. He does get perceived as out of touch, and he's not."