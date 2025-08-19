EXCLUSIVE: Newly Renamed MSNBC's Live Gabfest Ticket Sales Flop as Shine Comes Off Anti-Donald Trump Crusaders — 'Shaping Up to Be a Disaster'

The chance to get extra close with some of the news stars seems pretty possible, especially with so few ticket-buyers so far.

A check of the event shows plenty of good seats still available and now RadarOnline.com has learned execs behind the scenes are wondering if the live event will be dead on arrival.

"They thought (tickets) would be gone in hours," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. "Right now, it’s shaping up to be a disaster."

While nosebleed tickets for the afternoon session sell for $100, the most expensive seats available are being offered at $894.65. That does include what is being sold as a "Capstone Lunch, scheduled to feature unique content from Mika Brzezinski, Chris Hayes, and others."

Seats for the evening session start at $252.00 and go for as high as $1086. Those pricey seats do include a dinner date with Maddow, Psaki, and Stephanie Ruhle.