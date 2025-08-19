EXCLUSIVE: Newly Renamed MSNBC's Live Gabfest Ticket Sales Flop as Shine Comes Off Anti-Donald Trump Crusaders — 'Shaping Up to Be a Disaster'
MSNBC's star-studded fan fest is in danger of becoming a total flop in only its second year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
Ticket sales for the event seem to be suffering the same loss of interest as the network itself, which just announced a new name and complete rebranding amid crumbling viewership.
The news network had hoped to copy the success of NBC's annual BravoCon, which has been a popular draw since 2019. MSNBC did have a nice turnout at the inaugural event last year, which focused heavily on the highly debated 2024 election.
This year, hope was high for similar interest in MSNBCLive '25: This Is Who We Are, which is scheduled to take place on October 11 at the famed Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan and feature conversations with many of the network's top talent, including Rachel Maddow, Jen Psaki, Lawrence O’Donnell, and more throughout separate morning and afternoon sessions.
A description of the event teases: "At this turning point for our democracy, MSNBC's most trusted journalists come together on-stage, in-person for our annual fan event, MSNBCLIVE `25.
"Democracy is a team effort, so join us for candid conversations, lasting connections, and extraordinary moments with the MSNBC community.
"It's the ultimate MSNBC experience – live in New York City, all in one place, all in one day, featuring the hosts and contributors you know and trust."
Plenty of Good Seats Still Available
The chance to get extra close with some of the news stars seems pretty possible, especially with so few ticket-buyers so far.
A check of the event shows plenty of good seats still available and now RadarOnline.com has learned execs behind the scenes are wondering if the live event will be dead on arrival.
"They thought (tickets) would be gone in hours," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. "Right now, it’s shaping up to be a disaster."
While nosebleed tickets for the afternoon session sell for $100, the most expensive seats available are being offered at $894.65. That does include what is being sold as a "Capstone Lunch, scheduled to feature unique content from Mika Brzezinski, Chris Hayes, and others."
Seats for the evening session start at $252.00 and go for as high as $1086. Those pricey seats do include a dinner date with Maddow, Psaki, and Stephanie Ruhle.
'Still Time to Turn it Around'
Organizers are reportedly stunned at the lack of sales from what they thought was the network's rabid fan base, with one source telling Shuter: "This was meant to be the ultimate fan lovefest. They may have to paper the house to avoid empty seats on camera."
MSNBC previously boasted that last year’s event, held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, had more than 4,000 attendees.
"There’s time to turn it around," a third insider warned, "but at this pace, they could lose money. If this were a J.Lo concert, it’d already be canceled."
However, one insider at NBC scoffed at the sales, explaining that this year's event takes place in a much larger location than the first year.
"It's at a bigger venue and on track for a better turnout this year," the source spilled.
New Name, Who 'Dis?
The drop in attendees echoed the network's drop in ratings, which is coming right as the channel is preparing to boot its "NBC" affiliation as it and several other Comcast-owned cable channels are spun off to a new company called Versant.
The new channel will be renamed MS NOW by the end of the year, and will stand for: "My Source News Opinion World."
In a memo sent to employees on Monday, August 18, MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler said the new name is meant to reflect the network's mission to provide "breaking news and best-in-class opinion journalism."
She added the change was not taken lightly.
"I want to acknowledge that for many of you who have spent years or decades here, it is hard to imagine the network by any other name," Kutler continued. "This was not a decision that was made quickly or without significant debate."