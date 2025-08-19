Trump's Desperate Bid To Get Into Heaven: Prez Admits He Won't See The Pearly Gates Unless He Ends Ukraine War In Latest Disturbing Rant

The 79-year-old was asked about reports that he reached out to Vladimir Putin in the middle of his summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders; however, instead of responding, Trump went on one of his usual rants, this time focused on life beyond death.

"If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s a pretty... I want to try and get to heaven if possible," he said, and then acknowledged his vile behavior had left him fighting for a place in heaven.

Trump continued: "I'm hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons."

However, the politician then made sure to bring up other reasons God may allow him inside his kingdom.