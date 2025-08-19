Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump's Desperate Bid To Get Into Heaven: Prez Admits He Won't See The Pearly Gates Unless He Ends Ukraine War In Latest Disturbing Rant

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA/ UNSPLASH

Donald Trump admitted his road to get into heaven will be tough.





Aug. 19 2025

Donald Trump has confirmed he's self-aware, admitting he's not in the best position to get into heaven, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During an interview with Fox & Friends, the controversial president said the only way he will hear harps and see angels at the end of his life is if he ends Russia's war against Ukraine.

Will Trump Get Into Heaven?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump thinks he will have a problem getting into heaven.

The 79-year-old was asked about reports that he reached out to Vladimir Putin in the middle of his summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders; however, instead of responding, Trump went on one of his usual rants, this time focused on life beyond death.

"If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s a pretty... I want to try and get to heaven if possible," he said, and then acknowledged his vile behavior had left him fighting for a place in heaven.

Trump continued: "I'm hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons."

However, the politician then made sure to bring up other reasons God may allow him inside his kingdom.

Trump's Failed Meeting

"Well, I think I saved a lot of lives with India-Pakistan; they were going at it," he explained as the hosts tried in vain to control his rambling. "Planes were being shot down; that was maybe going to be a nuclear war if I let that go."

Trump and Zelensky had a meeting on Monday, August 18, just days after the former reality star rolled out the red carpet and drooled over Russian dictator Putin. Trump is said to have been "manipulated" by Putin during their chat, as no progress toward peace was made.

However, Trump still tried to paint a pretty picture following his talk with Putin, as he told reporters: "There were many, many points that we agree on. A couple of big ones that we haven't quite gotten there, so there’s no deal until there’s a deal."

Before his meeting with Zelensky, many believed Trump would ask the Ukrainian politician to cede land to Russia, which would effectively be an annexation of sovereign Ukrainian territory by Russia.

Russia is currently occupying 19 percent of Ukraine, including Crimea

'Stupid People!'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The 79-year-old has been bashed for his lack of progress following several meetings.

Amid all the claims and noise, Trump was quick to rage on Truth Social, as he cried: "I've settled 6 Wars in 6 months, one of them a possible Nuclear disaster, and yet I have to read & listen to the Wall Street Journal, and many other who truly don't have a clue, tell me everything that I am doing wrong on the Russia/Ukraine MESS, that is Sleepy Joe Biden's war, not mine.

Trump then complained: "... I don’t need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them. They are 'STUPID' people, with no common sense, intelligence, or understanding, and they only make the current R/U disaster more difficult to FIX."

"Despite all of my lightweight and very jealous critics, I’ll get it done," he added.

Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Trump previously met with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, in hopes of ending the war.

While his MAGA base has been in his corner, others have noted Trump's behavior, claiming he is showing signs of dementia.

He recently went on a tangent about grass, after telling reporters his administration was going to "fix up a place called Washington, D.C.," which, according to Trump, has fallen into despair but will soon be made "so beautiful again."

"We'll redo the grass with the finest grasses. I know a lot about grass," he rambled at the time. "I own a lot of golf courses... If you don't have good grass, you aren't in business very long."

Photo of Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump said ending the Russia-Ukraine war would get him into heaven.

