Elon Musk

Elon Musk's 'Baby Momma' Ashley St. Clair Claims She's Broke and 'Getting Evicted' From Luxury New York Pad

Split photo of Elon Musk, Ashley St. Clair
Source: MEGA, @STCLAIRASHLEY/X

Elon Musk's baby momma Ashley St. Clair claimed she's broke and 'getting evicted' in her debut podcast episode.

Contact us by Email

Aug. 19 2025, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

Elon Musk may be the richest man in the world, but his baby momma has claimed she's flat broke, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, 26, said she's in dire financial straits and is at risk of "getting evicted" from her plush New York City pad in the debut episode of her new podcast, Bad Advice with Ashley St. Clair.

St. Clair Debuts 'Bad Advice' Podcast on X

Photo of Ashley St. Clair
Source: @STCLAIRASHLEY/X

St. Clair announced her podcast and financial problems in a video shared to Musk's social media platform.

St. Clair, who is currently locked in a custody battle with Musk, 54, over custody of their one-year-old son Romulus, shared a video announcing her podcast to her baby daddy's social media platform.

Clearly reading a script, the influencer explained she decided to launch the podcast "after a year of unplanned career suicide, many questionable life choices and a gap in my LinkedIn profile that cannot be legally explained."

She jokingly added, "statistically speaking, it was either join this or join a (multi-level marketing scheme), so here we are."

St. Clair Confesses She's Broke

Split photo of Elon Musk, Ashley St. Clair
Source: MEGA, @STCLAIRASHLEY/X

Musk's baby momma added: "And unlike your Ben Shapiro's or Megyn Kelly's, I'm not starting this because I think my big-brain thoughts and my podcast mic are the greatest gift to humanity.

"I actually think I have the worst ideas, so consider everything out of my mouth a cautionary tale."

St. Clair quickly showed how different her program would be compared to Shapiro and Kelly's by airing all her money woes.

Despite Musk being worth an estimated $408.5billion, St. Clair said she's struggling to keep a roof over her son's head.

Musk's Custody Battle Over Baby No.13

Photo of Ashley St. Clair
Source: @STCLAIRASHLEY/X

St. Clair claimed she's 'getting evicted' and gave a shout out to her sponsor for 'the roof over my head.'

She confessed: "Also, I'm getting evicted and Polymarket offered me $10,000 to do an ad read. So with that, the roof over my head has been brought to you by Polymarket."

St. Clair proceeded to ramble off the ad, which notably included a diss about the SpaceX founder.

Musk allegedly offered St. Clair $15million and $100,000 per month in exchange for her silence about their son. When she refused and took him to court instead, her lawyers alleged he "substantially" reduced the amount of money he was giving her.

While they went back and forth in court, St. Clair alleged the tech mogul "no longer wishes to resolve issues of custody and support amicably."

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

The right-wing influencer broke her silence about her relationship with Musk – and announced the birth of the billionaire's 13th child – in an X post on Valentine's Day.

She wrote: "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

St. Clair alleged Romulus was conceived in January 2024 after she slept with Musk on two occasions in St. Barts.

In her initial petition for sole custody of their son, St. Clair claimed Musk only met Romulus three times and she was the only parent making decisions on her son's behalf.

She additionally claimed Musk was not present for Romulus' birth and expressed no desire to be involved in his upbringing.

Since St. Clair broke her silence, Musk has shared posts from other influencers claiming to have proof his baby momma intentionally seduced him. Musk has 14 children with four separate women.

