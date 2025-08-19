Here's What Justin Trudeau REALLY Thought About Being Sprung on Hot First Date With Katy Perry
Justin Trudeau got a first-hand look at what it's like to be linked with newly single Katy Perry, and he made sure he was the one that got away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Canadian prime minister, 53, was rattled by the attention he got following his cozy first date with the pop superstar, 40, as their intimate rendezvous made global headlines.
'It Wasn't Ideal'
"I know for a fact that Justin wasn't thrilled about the pictures getting out," a source dished to the Daily Mail. 'It was a first date. A first date! And these pictures came out, and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted."
"Katy didn't seem to care nearly as much, but he was the one who was bothered. It didn't chase him away or anything, but it wasn't ideal," the insider continued.
"Here's the thing, if you're going to be with Katy, you have to deal with the paparazzi and the fallout," the spy blabbed. "I don't know how prepared he was for that. It can be a lot, and it can be overwhelming."
'The Newness Has Worn Off'
Trudeau and Perry's date two days ahead of her July 30 Lifetimes tour stop in Montreal showed the politician looking adoringly at the Teenage Dream singer over a meal at the swanky Le Violon restaurant.
The pair were "texting nonstop" ahead of their get-together, according to the insider, but things have dramatically simmered down.
"She's busy, he's busy," the insider spilled. "They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off. But there's nothing negative about it. They just aren't in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off."
Still a Huge Fan
The California Gurls songstress was left impressed by the Ottawa, Canada native.
"They still have nothing bad to say about each other, and in fact, I feel like she's been saying really nice things about him," the spy claimed.
After their highly publicized dinner date, Trudeau brought his 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace, to Perry's Montreal tour stop.
A viral video showed him gazing adoringly at the Grammy winner as she belted out some of her biggest hits, proving what a fan he is. Trudeau even animatedly sang along to the lyrics for Firework as Perry closed out her show at Bell Centre.
Single Life
Trudeau and estranged wife Sophie Grégoire separated in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. Neither party has filed for divorce yet.
Perry and former fiancé Orlando Bloom confirmed their split in early July, after reports swirled for months that the Blue Origin astronaut and the Pirates of the Caribbean star had drifted apart after an on-again, off-again nine-year romance. The duo share a daughter, Daisy Dove, 4.
The actor made waves at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's glitzy Venice nuptials in late June, acting very much like a single man as he was seen flirting with Sydney Sweeney. The duo was photographed exploring the city following the power couple's lavish wedding, with Tom Brady tagging along for good measure.
Sources told RadarOnline.com the 48-year-old actor is "fully embracing single life" after first getting together with Perry in 2016.
The insider added: "Orlando is now focused on his own happiness, free from having to answer to anyone. He’s really missed his independence, and flirting with women again is a big rush; he’s not holding back at all."