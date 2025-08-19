EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Wendy Williams Demands New Dementia Test — Claims Results Were 'Were Manipulated to Make Her Look Worse Than She is and Keep Her Locked Away'

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Wendy is convinced the results were manipulated to make her look worse than she is. She thinks it’s part of a setup to keep her under lock and key."

For the last few years, Williams has been living in a New York assisted-living facility after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The facility she is living in offers various amenities and services for the residents.

Williams is currently under a court-ordered guardianship, which she is fighting to end by having doctors chosen by her to re-evaluate her condition.

The television host has teamed with celebrity lawyer Joe Tacopina to sue over what she calls her "incarceration" and "misdiagnosis."

"She’s adamant a fresh test will prove she’s still sharp and doesn’t need a guardian," the source added.