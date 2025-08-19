EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Wendy Williams Demands New Dementia Test — Claims Results Were 'Were Manipulated to Make Her Look Worse Than She is and Keep Her Locked Away'
Wendy Williams has demanded a new dementia test as her legal battle regarding her health rages on.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the ex-television host has claimed the results of her prior tests "were manipulated to make her look worse than she is and keep her locked away."
Wendy's Shocking Claims
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Wendy is convinced the results were manipulated to make her look worse than she is. She thinks it’s part of a setup to keep her under lock and key."
For the last few years, Williams has been living in a New York assisted-living facility after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.
The facility she is living in offers various amenities and services for the residents.
Williams is currently under a court-ordered guardianship, which she is fighting to end by having doctors chosen by her to re-evaluate her condition.
The television host has teamed with celebrity lawyer Joe Tacopina to sue over what she calls her "incarceration" and "misdiagnosis."
"She’s adamant a fresh test will prove she’s still sharp and doesn’t need a guardian," the source added.
Williams' battle comes as Sabrina Morrissey, the court-appointed guardian who has been overseeing her finances and healthcare since 2022, is attempting to extend the arrangement until November 5.
The source said: "This isn’t just about freedom for Wendy. She believes clearing her name medically is the only way to get her life back."
Wendy 'Passed' Her Test While Hospitalized
In March 2025, the former television host was hospitalized following a welfare check by the New York Police Department.
Following her hospital stint, Williams, 60, called in to Good Day New York to give an update regarding her health, which has left many fans concerned.
Williams told the show's host, Rosanna Scotto, about her capacity test results and proudly revealed: "I passed with flying colors!"
The former television host was also on the phone with her friend Gina, who claimed Williams is "not incapacitated."
Scotto then asked: "Did you not really trust their testing and you wanted somebody independent to do it for you?"
Williams replied: "Absolutely. I wanted [to be] independently tested. That is what I want[ed], and that is what I got."
The former television host added: "It's not that I'm scared to talk. It's just, under these circumstances, there are certain people that I don't care to talk to or talk about."
Following the tests at the hospital, William's pal insisted she will "absolutely" be bringing these results before a judge.
Gina added: "I would be very disappointed, and I would be very concerned, if the judge has an issue with those tests."
What Happened To Wendy Williams?
Over the years, loyal fans of Williams have watched her career and personal life struggle after once being one of the most beloved and popular hosts on television.
Due to her battle with Graves' disease, The Wendy Williams Show was canceled in 2022 after 13 seasons.
A legal guardianship was initiated in 2022 due to her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.
The guardianship was established after concerns were raised by her bank, Wells Fargo.
After the bank attempted to contact her many times, they decided to freeze her accounts and filed the petition.