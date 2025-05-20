Wendy Williams 'Moved from Her Care Facility Floor' After 'Sneaking Up on the Roof and Getting Drunk on her Birthday'

The bombshell special TRAPPED: What Is Happening to Wendy Williams? dropped on May 19 on the ID Channel, peeling back the curtain on the fallen TV queen’s life under guardianship.

Once a beloved daytime TV staple, Williams has faced a string of personal and professional setbacks in recent years.

And while the 60-year-old is now holed up on a locked floor of a New York City care facility, investigative sleuth Diane Dimond claimed she wasn’t always under such tight lockdown.

Dimond alleged: "Wendy was on the third floor in this care unit, where she has access to the hallways, to the elevators.

"And on her birthday, she decided to get in the elevator and see where she could go. Well, it went all the way up to the rooftop bar, and it being her birthday, she ordered a drink, and then another one, and another.

"Who knows how many, but she will admit to you that she got drunk, she had a relapse."