Wendy Williams 'Moved from Her Care Facility Floor' After 'Sneaking Up on the Roof and Getting Drunk on her Birthday'
A new documentary claims Wendy Williams was locked in her assisted living facility after sneaking off for a wild booze binge.
In July 2024, the ex-talk show host reportedly slipped away to the rooftop bar on her birthday, got drunk, and relapsed, resulting in her being confined 24/7 to a secure memory care unit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The bombshell special TRAPPED: What Is Happening to Wendy Williams? dropped on May 19 on the ID Channel, peeling back the curtain on the fallen TV queen’s life under guardianship.
Once a beloved daytime TV staple, Williams has faced a string of personal and professional setbacks in recent years.
And while the 60-year-old is now holed up on a locked floor of a New York City care facility, investigative sleuth Diane Dimond claimed she wasn’t always under such tight lockdown.
Dimond alleged: "Wendy was on the third floor in this care unit, where she has access to the hallways, to the elevators.
"And on her birthday, she decided to get in the elevator and see where she could go. Well, it went all the way up to the rooftop bar, and it being her birthday, she ordered a drink, and then another one, and another.
"Who knows how many, but she will admit to you that she got drunk, she had a relapse."
She further claimed: "Her treatment is to be sent to a much more restrictive ward, and that was the fifth floor, the memory care unit, where she has a room with a bathroom and a television, and she is locked into that floor 24/7 unless the guardian gives her permission to go out once in a while."
Williams was put under guardianship in 2022 and later diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. That same year, The Wendy Williams Show was also canceled after 13 seasons.
However, she has already pushed back on the buzz.
In a March sit-down on The View, the former talk show queen admitted she "celebrated" turning 60 in July 2024 – but claimed she’s now clean and sober.
She explained: "(My) relationship (with substances) is fine and is wonderful. I've had my devices and I have to tell you something: I am easily going on with my life, alcohol-free."
Experts Question If Booze, Not Dementia, Is to Blame
Still, some medical experts suspect Williams' symptoms may point to booze-related brain damage, not dementia.
Brain disorder specialist Daniel Amen said in TRAPPED: "Alcohol is one of the main causes of cognitive decline and dementia. In fact, I believe that alcoholic dementia is the second most common cause."
Since Williams began publicly addressing her health and conservatorship in early 2025, her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, requested a new round of neurological and psychological testing to reassess her capacity to make decisions.
A February court filing stressed how Williams' condition should be evaluated by medical experts, not speculated on by tabloids or online commentary.
In March, The Wendy Williams Show host was hospitalized after a welfare check and later claimed on Good Day New York she "passed" her hospital tests "with flying colors."
But Morrissey countered, saying she had declined the court-ordered medical evaluation, including an MRI and psychological assessments.
When asked about skipping the tests, Williams denied knowing anything about it, responding with: "Bulls---. I am open to what I am open to, and I can’t talk about it right now."
Wrong People in Her Circle?
Most recently, her inner circle has raised a red flag over the ex-television host being surrounded by "the wrong people."
A former producer from her hit daytime show told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "She's always been a magnet for shady people.
"And she's not safe. These faces around her? They’re not friends – they’re parasites. They're attracted to her fame, her power, the access she gives them – not Wendy the person."