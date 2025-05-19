Wendy Williams' Inner Circle Raise Red Flag Over Battling Ex-TV Host Being 'Surrounded by Wrong People' As She Continues to Fight Guardianship
Wendy Williams' inner circle has raised a red flag over the ex-television host being surrounded by "the wrong people."
From health issues, public struggles, a divorce and legal battles – everything shifted for the host, and now, as she tries to regain control of her life, she isn't surrounding herself with the right crowd, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Wendy's Wrong Support System
Following months of trouble, Williams, 60, is surrounding herself with the wrong crowd – once again.
A former producer from her hit daytime show told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "She's always been a magnet for shady people.
"And she's not safe. These faces around her? They’re not friends – they’re parasites."
A close family friend even claimed those surrounding her are allegedly only around when the cameras are rolling and disappear when they are turned off.
The insider said: "They're attracted to her fame, her power, the access she gives them – not Wendy the person."
Another problematic person in Williams' life is a former television host – and according to the source, it's not for good reasons.
The insider said: "He's posing, not protecting. He’s not there for the right reasons. It’s all about visibility and headlines—not Wendy’s well-being."
Amid all of the chaos and pain Williams is experiencing, it's been a struggle for the former host to meet "good people" to surround herself with.
The insider said: "The reality is, decent folks don’t want to be around the constant drama. That’s not judgment—it’s self-preservation."
The former producer added: "She needs real support. But the real ones? They’re being pushed out."
Returning To TV?
In early May, it was reported Don Lemon and Wendy Williams are reportedly considering a comeback – together.
Lemon, 59, was fired by CNN after his controversial comments about former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
Williams retired from broadcasting after being diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, which led her television show to be canceled in 2022.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, the pair is ready to make the biggest Hollywood comeback.
"They are great friends," an insider said. "They are serious about teaming up for a new project. Don and Wendy both have big personalities and love the idea of shaking things up on TV again."
The two were reportedly brainstorming ideas and finalizing a concept to shop to networks.
Wendy's Downfall
Williams was once one of the most beloved and popular hosts on television, but her career and personal life have experienced a significant downfall in recent years.
Due to her battle with Graves' disease, The Wendy Williams Show was canceled in 2022 after 13 seasons.
A legal guardianship was also initiated in 2022 to oversee her financial and health affairs due to her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia – which she has denied having many times.
The guardianship was established after concerns were raised by her bank, Wells Fargo.
After the bank tried reaching her many times, they decided to freeze her accounts and filed the petition.