EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams 'Aces Brain Test' as Dementia-Hit TV Host Battles From Freedom From Court-Ordered Guardianship

Longtime talk show host Wendy Williams hit the airwaves in New York City for a radio interview amid her guardianship battle, once again denying she's mentally impaired after apparently acing a psych exam following a police escort from her assisted-living digs to a local hospital for evaluation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former daytime loud-mouth has been living in the facility's memory ward as she fights to end her court-ordered conservatorship and recently dropped a note from her window begging: "Help! Wendy!"

At the request of the 60-year-old chatterbox and others, the NYPD performed a wellness check, and first responders took her by ambulance to the hospital.