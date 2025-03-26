EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams 'Aces Brain Test' as Dementia-Hit TV Host Battles From Freedom From Court-Ordered Guardianship
Longtime talk show host Wendy Williams hit the airwaves in New York City for a radio interview amid her guardianship battle, once again denying she's mentally impaired after apparently acing a psych exam following a police escort from her assisted-living digs to a local hospital for evaluation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former daytime loud-mouth has been living in the facility's memory ward as she fights to end her court-ordered conservatorship and recently dropped a note from her window begging: "Help! Wendy!"
At the request of the 60-year-old chatterbox and others, the NYPD performed a wellness check, and first responders took her by ambulance to the hospital.
"When Wendy left the building surrounded by helpful police, she smiled a real smile for the first time in months," pit source said. "Finally, people are listening to her pleas."
Other insiders added Williams got a perfect score on a 10-question capacity test from docs to measure her awareness and cognitive abilities.
Now, Adult Protective Services is investigating the validity of the guardianship months after Williams’ bank claimed she was an "incapacitated person" and the recovering boozer was reportedly diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.
Attorneys for Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, pointed out she "takes her instructions from the court" and is "guided by her doctors" to "protect her assets," that Williams is free to see her family, and that Morrissey is not profiting in her role. Still, Williams says she wants her freedom.
Our source said: "Wendy is willing to go to trial by jury to prove that she's competent."