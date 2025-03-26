Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Wendy Williams
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams 'Aces Brain Test' as Dementia-Hit TV Host Battles From Freedom From Court-Ordered Guardianship

wendy williams aces brain test dementia guardianship fight
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams has apparently passed a brain test with flying colors amid her bid from freedom from her conservatorship.

March 26 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Longtime talk show host Wendy Williams hit the airwaves in New York City for a radio interview amid her guardianship battle, once again denying she's mentally impaired after apparently acing a psych exam following a police escort from her assisted-living digs to a local hospital for evaluation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former daytime loud-mouth has been living in the facility's memory ward as she fights to end her court-ordered conservatorship and recently dropped a note from her window begging: "Help! Wendy!"

At the request of the 60-year-old chatterbox and others, the NYPD performed a wellness check, and first responders took her by ambulance to the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams aces brain test dementia guardianship fight
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Morrissey has defended her guardianship role of Wendy Williams.

Article continues below advertisement

"When Wendy left the building surrounded by helpful police, she smiled a real smile for the first time in months," pit source said. "Finally, people are listening to her pleas."

Other insiders added Williams got a perfect score on a 10-question capacity test from docs to measure her awareness and cognitive abilities.

Now, Adult Protective Services is investigating the validity of the guardianship months after Williams’ bank claimed she was an "incapacitated person" and the recovering boozer was reportedly diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams aces brain test dementia guardianship fight
Source: MEGA

Williams is determined to prove her competency in court.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
sofia vergara fuming lewis hamilton cozy date

EXCLUSIVE: Sofía Vergara 'Fuming' Over Being Spurned by 'Boyfriend Material' Racer Lewis Hamilton After Cozy Date – 'She Thought He Could be The One'

jfk secret gay affair school days

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Behind the Closed Doors of JFK's Secret Gay Affair – Which 'Started in His School Days'

Attorneys for Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, pointed out she "takes her instructions from the court" and is "guided by her doctors" to "protect her assets," that Williams is free to see her family, and that Morrissey is not profiting in her role. Still, Williams says she wants her freedom.

Our source said: "Wendy is willing to go to trial by jury to prove that she's competent."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.