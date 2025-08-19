Your tip
Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger's Classmates Made Formal Complaints About the Killer for Vile Comments, 'Forcing Woman to Speak' To Him Before His Sick Crime

Photo of Bryan Kohberger
Source: Moscow Police Department

Bryan Kohberger was making disturbing comments to students during his time in school.

Aug. 19 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Bryan Kohberger was called out for his unsettling behavior and vile comments just days into his first semester at Washington State University, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The killer, who was a part of the doctoral program in criminology, had 13 formal complaints against him, some of which were sexual comments Kohberger made to female students.

What Did Kohberger Say?

Photo of Bryan Kohberger
Source: MEGA

Kohberger was freaking people out way before he would murder college students.

One complaint, revealed in newly unsealed documents, included a deaf classmate who was asked by Kohberger if "she would be comfortable procreating given the fact she had a disability," and another complaint was made by a divorced woman who claimed the convicted murderer told her he didn't date "broken women."

Kohberger also had a reputation for "being a dick," according to another classmate. A staff member told Det. Gary Tolleson, of the Idaho State Police, that a complaint had already been made against Kohberger just days into the 2022 fall term at the university.

He would then become a weekly topic of discussion during several disciplinary meetings, and focused on Kohberger's "interactions with fellow postgraduate students, in and out of the classroom, along with his behavior around some of the Criminal Justice Professors."

According to the staff member, Kohberger is said to have made comments that were "homophobic, ableist, xenophobic, and misogynistic in nature."

"He would also stare at people and stand uncomfortably close or 'lean' over women, making them very uncomfortable," they added.

Kohberger 'Forced' A Woman To Speak To Him

Photo of Bryan Kohberger
Source: MEGA

Kohberger had 13 formal complaints made against him while attending Washington State University.

When confronted, Kohberger claimed his comments had been "misunderstood." However, another complaint claimed Kohberger would force a 19-year-old student, who worked in the criminology department, to speak with him or physically corner her as she left work.

Even after the student notified him she had a girlfriend, he continued, according to the complaint, leading her make sure she would not go home alone.

Another female student in Kohberger's doctoral program told investigators the killer was a misogynist who made her feel "deeply uncomfortable." She also described him as a "narcissist" who "never displayed empathy toward another person" and wanted "to be seen as the strongest, smartest, most important person in the room."

The documents claimed Kohberger's disturbing behavior led to all students having to take part in discrimination training because of the things he had said to students and professors.

Did Kohberger Want The Death Penalty?

Photo of Bryan Kohberger
Source: LATAH COUNTY PROSECUTORS OFFICE

The killer was even accused of 'forcing a woman to speak' to him.

Kohberger, who on July 23, was sentenced to four life sentences – one for each of his victims: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl – is believed to have said a victim's family should decide on a criminal's punishment during a class discussion.

"[Redacted student] stated that there was a discussion in class about victimization of students on college campuses, specifically in regards to stalking," it stated in the documents.

"Kohberger forced himself into the discussion and reported he was in support of the death penalty and made statements that the victim’s family should have a say as to whether or not the death penalty is imposed."

While the 30-year-old avoided the death penalty, his stay at Idaho Maximum Security Institution hasn't been a walk in the park.

Prison Hell Exposed

Photo of Bryan Kohberger, Idaho Maximum Security Institution
Source: MEGA;UNSPLASH

The convicted murderer is currently suffering inside the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

According to reports, Kohberger is "extremely annoyed" and not getting any sleep due to his fellow inmates who have been mocking him by yelling through vents into his cell, and the taunts are "driving him crazy."

Retired homicide detective Chris McDonough, who works for the Cold Case Foundation, said: "The inmates are tormenting him at night and almost all hours of the day, taunting him through the vents in his cell.

"They are literally getting up into the grate and yelling at him. The inmates are taking turns doing it. It's relentless. He's extremely annoyed and frustrated. He’s complaining to the authorities that he can’t sleep because of them."

In a statement given to RadarOnline.com, the prison responded: "We are aware of Kohberger’s complaints about what he considers taunting. Incarcerated individuals commonly communicate with each other in prison," and confirmed Kohberger is in a cell alone.

