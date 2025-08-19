Bryan Kohberger's Classmates Made Formal Complaints About the Killer for Vile Comments, 'Forcing Woman to Speak' To Him Before His Sick Crime

One complaint, revealed in newly unsealed documents, included a deaf classmate who was asked by Kohberger if "she would be comfortable procreating given the fact she had a disability," and another complaint was made by a divorced woman who claimed the convicted murderer told her he didn't date "broken women."

Kohberger also had a reputation for "being a dick," according to another classmate. A staff member told Det. Gary Tolleson, of the Idaho State Police, that a complaint had already been made against Kohberger just days into the 2022 fall term at the university.

He would then become a weekly topic of discussion during several disciplinary meetings, and focused on Kohberger's "interactions with fellow postgraduate students, in and out of the classroom, along with his behavior around some of the Criminal Justice Professors."

According to the staff member, Kohberger is said to have made comments that were "homophobic, ableist, xenophobic, and misogynistic in nature."

"He would also stare at people and stand uncomfortably close or 'lean' over women, making them very uncomfortable," they added.