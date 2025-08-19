Trump Death Threats Erupt: Woman Branded Prez a 'Terrorist' and Threatened To 'Disembowel' Him — As She Now Faces Federal Charges For Vicious Posts

The woman was in Washington D.C. over the weekend where she attended a protest against the recent increase in federal law enforcement in the nation’s capital.

A woman from Indiana has been arrested for making death threats against President Donald Trump – including a vow to "disembowel him" RadarOnline.com can report.

Nathalie Rose Jones, 50, of Lafayette, Indiana, was arrested on Saturday, August 16, and charged in connection with making a series of threats on social media.

In one lengthy Facebook post, she wrote: "I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present."

According to the Department of Justice, Jones has been charged with "threatening to take the life of, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States, and transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing threats to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another."