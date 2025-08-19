'There is a High Likelihood She Could Be Killed': Fears Erupt Ghislaine Maxwell is a DEAD WOMAN WALKING Inside Texas 'Club Fed' — After Two Alleged Attempted Break-ins Aimed at Epstein's Convicted Madam
Ghislaine Maxwell's controversial transfer to "Club Fed" minimum-security prison camp in Bryan, Texas, isn't what it's cracked up to be.
Insiders claimed fear has been raised the convicted sex offender's life may be at risk, and "there is a high likelihood she could be killed" behind bars following two alleged attempted break-ins at the facility, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Maxwell, 63, who is serving a 20-year sentence for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually exploit and abuse minors, was moved to the cushy Texas prison camp after speaking with deputy attorney general Todd Blanche, who previously served as Donald Trump's defense attorney, for two days about the late convicted pedophile's case.
'Gang-Related' Shooting at Maxwell's Bryan Prison Camp
Around 1:15 A.M. on August 9 gunshots were fired outside the walls of Maxwell's prison in what authorities described as a "gang-related" incident.
According to local news KBTX, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said prison staff and guards treated the incident as "an active shooter situation" and placed the inmates on lockdown.
While Officials said the incident involved "rival gangs" and was started "off the prison's grounds," Bryan Police later claimed there was "no evidence" to support gang activity.
As authorities released conflicting statements, sources familiar with the facility branded the situation "highly suspicious."
Conflicting Reports From Authorities on Prison Camp Shooting
A police report later revealed a gun was discharged inside the prison camp grounds, not outside, and also suggested a guard fired the bullet, even though Bryan staff are said to typically not be armed.
Whispers inside the prison reportedly insinuated the incident was not "gang-related" but rather "an attempted break-in aimed at Maxwell," per journalist Jessica Reed Kraus, who writes on Substack.
Adding to suspicions was a source who claimed a second break-in attempt occurred days later but went unreported.
Bryan Prison Camp Increases Security After Maxwell's Transfer
Since Maxwell moved into the prison camp, the Bryan facility has reportedly taken significant steps to increase security measures, including wrapping "barbed wire coils" around fences, deploying "unmarked patrol units" to monitor the grounds at all hours of the day, and three trucks parked at the entrance "with armed guards rotating in shifts."
Guards carrying AR-15 rifles, an E-350 Econoline van, and a Ford F-350 were also said to be used to form a barricade near the front of the property.
Because the prison camp is familiar with the spotlight thanks to disgraced Bravo star Jen Shah and Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes being inmates at the facility, the move to strengthen security suggested authorities were not only aware but anticipated nefarious activity due to Maxwell's transfer.
Aim to Avoid Another Epstein Jail Cell Death
The recent security overhaul at Bryan seemed like overkill given the camp's lax standards and dorm-style housing, perks experts pointed to when calling out the "enormous preferential treatment" extended to Maxwell.
Now sources alleged there's a more sinister reason for Bryan's upgraded security.
An insider said: "I think there is a high likelihood Maxwell could be killed or moved – I just don't see her walking out of there alive."
Sources noted there's also increased pressure to make sure Maxwell doesn't meet the same fate as Epstein, who mysteriously died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting his sex trafficking trial.
After Epstein's death, conspiracy theories spread like wildfire, alleging the disgraced financier was killed because of the dirt he had on the rich and powerful figures from his "client list."
When the Justice Department closed the case without releasing additional files, concluding there was "no evidence" to support the existence of a client list, outrage ensued, and the Trump administration faced accusations of a cover-up due to the president's friendship with Epstein.
Cover-up allegations ramped up after Maxwell met with Blanche, prompting many to suggest she would perjure herself to earn a pardon from Trump.
The source said: "Should anything happen to Maxwell, it would collapse any remaining trust in the system and cast an indelible shadow over Trump himself.
"They cannot afford to conclude this story with two bodies."