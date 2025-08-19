'There is a High Likelihood She Could Be Killed': Fears Erupt Ghislaine Maxwell is a DEAD WOMAN WALKING Inside Texas 'Club Fed' — After Two Alleged Attempted Break-ins Aimed at Epstein's Convicted Madam

Ghislaine Maxwell's controversial transfer to "Club Fed" minimum-security prison camp in Bryan, Texas, isn't what it's cracked up to be.

Insiders claimed fear has been raised the convicted sex offender's life may be at risk, and "there is a high likelihood she could be killed" behind bars following two alleged attempted break-ins at the facility, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Maxwell, 63, who is serving a 20-year sentence for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually exploit and abuse minors, was moved to the cushy Texas prison camp after speaking with deputy attorney general Todd Blanche, who previously served as Donald Trump's defense attorney, for two days about the late convicted pedophile's case.