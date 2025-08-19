Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Hammered as 'Heartless and Cruel' by Continuing to Freeze Out Father as She Announces 'Magical' Family Reunion for Christmas Netflix Special

photo of meghan markle
Source: mega

Meghan Markle is set to welcome audiences into her Montecito home this holiday season.

Aug. 19 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is set to welcome audiences into her Montecito home this holiday season with a festive new Netflix special – but RadarOnline.com can reveal it has left her hammered with criticism over her continuing estrangement from her father.

The Duchess of Sussex has declared about her upcoming With Love, Meghan Christmas episode: "This December, join me in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration."

Inside Markle's Christmas Special

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle announced a festive Netflix special from her Montecito home.

The new installment promises a hands-on look at Meghan's festive preparations, featuring friends and family as they deck the halls, craft gifts and cook holiday feasts.

Archewell Productions described the special as "a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy."

The Duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, 40, have previously delighted audiences with their lifestyle series, showcasing everything from cooking and beekeeping to hosting events.

Harry is slated to appear briefly in the finale of the new holiday episode.

Royal correspondent Danielle Stacey commented on the upcoming release, saying: "We know that Meghan has always gone big on celebrating the holidays, way back before she met Prince Harry, so it's no surprise to hear she is releasing a special episode of her Netflix show in December.

It will be lovely to hopefully hear from the Duchess herself about how she and Harry have blended their family traditions in Montecito. Particularly, as Meghan has previously opened about her first Christmas in Sandringham, describing it as 'amazing' and there being 'constant movement and energy and fun'."

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/INSTAGRAM

She invited viewers to join her for a magical holiday celebration.

While fans await the cheerful episode, Markle continues to face criticism for her estrangement from her father, Thomas Markle, 79.

A source close to the Duchess said: "The public will find it disgusting she is making cash out of having family and friends over at her mansion at Christmas – while piling heartbreak on her dad by freezing him out.

"He will most likely end up watching the show on his own, probably in tears.

"But she doesn't care.

"Trolls hit her every day with comments about being heartless and vicious.

"It's almost like she is rubbing her dad's face in their estrangement with this Christmas special."

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

The holiday episode will show Meghan decorating, cooking, and celebrating with friends.

Markle's rift with Thomas has been ongoing since her engagement to Harry in 2017, with multiple public statements and media appearances on both sides of the rift.

The announcement of the holiday special comes amid a busy year for Markle and Harry's Netflix projects.

Their lifestyle series debuted in March, with Season 2 set to premiere on 26 August.

The couple's previous productions include the record-breaking docuseries Harry & Meghan in 2022, and projects highlighting global justice activists, the Invictus Games, and the glamorous world of polo.

Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

'With Love, Meghan' returns August 26th on Netflix.

Markle's Struggling Brand

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Critics slammed Meghan for celebrating while estranged from her father.

Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, launched in April, continues to expand in partnership with Netflix, with plans for new product categories and feature adaptations, including a romantic drama based on Carley Fortune's Meet Me At The Lake.

Other upcoming releases from Archewell Productions include the documentary-short Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, which follows orphaned children in Uganda discovering joy and healing through dance.

A royal commentator said: "The Netflix specials allow Meghan to craft her narrative on her own terms.

"Between her estranged father and ongoing scrutiny from parts of the UK press, these shows give her the opportunity to celebrate family, traditions, and joy on her own terms."

