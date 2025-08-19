EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Hammered as 'Heartless and Cruel' by Continuing to Freeze Out Father as She Announces 'Magical' Family Reunion for Christmas Netflix Special

The new installment promises a hands-on look at Meghan's festive preparations, featuring friends and family as they deck the halls, craft gifts and cook holiday feasts.

Archewell Productions described the special as "a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy."

The Duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, 40, have previously delighted audiences with their lifestyle series, showcasing everything from cooking and beekeeping to hosting events.

Harry is slated to appear briefly in the finale of the new holiday episode.

Royal correspondent Danielle Stacey commented on the upcoming release, saying: "We know that Meghan has always gone big on celebrating the holidays, way back before she met Prince Harry, so it's no surprise to hear she is releasing a special episode of her Netflix show in December.

It will be lovely to hopefully hear from the Duchess herself about how she and Harry have blended their family traditions in Montecito. Particularly, as Meghan has previously opened about her first Christmas in Sandringham, describing it as 'amazing' and there being 'constant movement and energy and fun'."