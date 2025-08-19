EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Marriage Crisis — With Actress' Solo Move to Europe Sparking Fears Her Relationship With Keith Urban Is 'Hanging By a Thread'
Nicole Kidman's filing for Portuguese citizenship is the "clearest sign yet" her 19-year marriage to Keith Urban is in serious trouble, sources tell RadarOnline.com.
"It's no secret they've juggled long-distance for years, but going ahead to Portugal without Keith is a bold signal things are not good between them," a source close to the actress told us.
"It's like she's set on building a whole other life in Europe – and he will not be part of it."
Nicole's Portuguese Citizenship Filing
The actress' application, lodged with Portugal's Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum, included only her name and not that of Urban, 57, who remains in Nashville.
Kidman and Urban have two daughters – Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14 – but Kidman is reportedly pressing ahead with plans to buy a luxury home in the exclusive Costa Terra Golf and Ocean Club Resort, over 4,000 miles from the family base.
Pals Baffled With The Move
Friends admit they are baffled by the move.
One insider said: "Friends were stunned. They've built their reputation on having this unshakable marriage, so Nicole taking such a big step without Keith is setting off alarm bells. They may still smile for the cameras, but behind closed doors, things seem far less straightforward."
Kidman and Urban met in 2005 and wed the following year, quickly settling into a Nashville lifestyle Kidman once described as "simple, quiet, and nourishing."
But behind that serene image is a couple who have spent much of their marriage apart due to competing careers.
Urban's current US tour has prevented him from attending Portugal's mandatory in-person immigration meetings – and sources say there's little sign he's rushing to join her.
"Nicole keeps saying it's purely about buying property, but Keith shows no real interest in adding Europe to his life," a source said.
"He's at his best in Nashville or Sydney. This Portugal move is entirely Nicole's vision – she's driving it, paying for it, and pushing ahead without his involvement."
Kidman and Urban's sprawling $282million property portfolio includes homes in Sydney, Los Angeles, New York, and previously in Portugal.
But insiders note the timing of Kidman's solo application, just weeks after their anniversary, has amplified rumors of a rift.
"They've handled long-distance before, but this situation feels different," an insider added.
"If Nicole secures her citizenship and establishes a home in Portugal, they'll be spending even less time together. It's not just the distance – their lifestyles are starting to pull them in completely different directions."
Some close to the actress also believe her motivation goes beyond real estate.
Portuguese citizenship would allow her to travel freely through Europe and make spontaneous visits to her eldest daughter Bella, 31, in London – the child she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.
Testing Their Marriage
"Nicole's bond with Bella has strengthened, and she wants to spend more time together," a source said.
"She considered a place in London but found it too gloomy – she craves sunshine. Portugal offers that and keeps her close to Bella. Whether Keith is part of that plan, though, remains uncertain."
While Urban has previously called his life with Kidman "a gift," sources say this move could test even their well-practiced patience.
A source said: "They've weathered bigger challenges before, but when your spouse is establishing a life on a different continent without you, it's difficult not to question whether cracks are appearing in the relationship."