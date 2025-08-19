EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Marriage Crisis — With Actress' Solo Move to Europe Sparking Fears Her Relationship With Keith Urban Is 'Hanging By a Thread'

Friends admit they are baffled by the move.

One insider said: "Friends were stunned. They've built their reputation on having this unshakable marriage, so Nicole taking such a big step without Keith is setting off alarm bells. They may still smile for the cameras, but behind closed doors, things seem far less straightforward."

Kidman and Urban met in 2005 and wed the following year, quickly settling into a Nashville lifestyle Kidman once described as "simple, quiet, and nourishing."

But behind that serene image is a couple who have spent much of their marriage apart due to competing careers.

Urban's current US tour has prevented him from attending Portugal's mandatory in-person immigration meetings – and sources say there's little sign he's rushing to join her.

"Nicole keeps saying it's purely about buying property, but Keith shows no real interest in adding Europe to his life," a source said.

"He's at his best in Nashville or Sydney. This Portugal move is entirely Nicole's vision – she's driving it, paying for it, and pushing ahead without his involvement."