EXCLUSIVE: Brain Disease-Stricken Billy Joel, 76, ‘Devastated’ Over Being Forced to Close Beloved Motorbike Shop

Joel's diagnosis was announced in March, prompting the cancellation of his planned tour dates.

In a statement posted to his Instagram account, he said the condition had been exacerbated by recent performances, making it unsafe for him to continue playing live.

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period," the post said.

"Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

20th Century Cycles, housed in a brick-fronted storefront near the harbor, had long been one of Joel's public passions outside music.

Visitors were able to admire classic Harley-Davidsons, British café racers, and rare European imports, many of them personally modified by Joel and his team. Its closure marks the end of a 14-year fixture in the town's cultural life.