EXCLUSIVE: Brain Disease-Stricken Billy Joel, 76, ‘Devastated’ Over Being Forced to Close Beloved Motorbike Shop
Billy Joel is "devastated" after being forced to shutter his treasured motorcycle shop on Long Island, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Uptown Girl singer, 76, confirmed the closure of 20th Century Cycles, which he opened in 2010 in Oyster Bay, New York, to restore, maintain and showcase his personal collection of more than 75 bikes.
Closing Up Shop
Joel's spokesperson's announcement follows the singer's diagnosis earlier this year with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) – a rare brain disorder that has affected his hearing, vision, and balance.
The shop will close in September, and Joel's hogs have already been removed from the premises, though the store has remained open on recent weekends to sell off new, used, and vintage motorcycle parts.
The Piano Man singer is also set to auction the collection later this year. His free-to-enter showroom had become a regular destination for enthusiasts from across the region.
'It's A Big Loss'
A source said: "Billy is sincerely sorry to disappoint his bike fans, and it is so devastating and gutting for him to have to get rid of the shop. But he needs to totally focus on his health now and can't deal with the admin and responsibilities linked to the business anymore."
Local business owners expressed dismay at the news.
Ted Bahr, who owns a vintage rock poster gallery next door, said: "I think everybody in Oyster Bay would agree that it's a big loss. Billy's place is visited on weekends by dozens and dozens of people, typically on motorcycles but also in cars."
He added: "People come up and look at the window all the time. I mean, it's a real destination. Billy Joel is a real superstar, and he is a hometown boy, so it's really unfortunate."
Why Did Joel Cancel His Tour?
Joel's diagnosis was announced in March, prompting the cancellation of his planned tour dates.
In a statement posted to his Instagram account, he said the condition had been exacerbated by recent performances, making it unsafe for him to continue playing live.
"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period," the post said.
"Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."
20th Century Cycles, housed in a brick-fronted storefront near the harbor, had long been one of Joel's public passions outside music.
Visitors were able to admire classic Harley-Davidsons, British café racers, and rare European imports, many of them personally modified by Joel and his team. Its closure marks the end of a 14-year fixture in the town's cultural life.
The shop drew tourists year-round and contributed to the vitality of the area's small businesses.
"On summer weekends, you'd hear engines rumbling up the street all afternoon," one resident said.
"It brought in people who might then have lunch, shop, or visit other local attractions. We're losing a little piece of Oyster Bay history now."