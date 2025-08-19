EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Planning on Becoming a Dad Before He Hits 64' — As He And New Love Ana de Armas Start Shopping For U.K. Love Nest
Tom Cruise is planning his latest gruelling mission – becoming a geriatric dad, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The action man, 63, has been dating Ana de Armas, 37, for just eight months, but friends say the pair is already discussing marriage and children – while shopping for a "palatial" estate in the English countryside.
Going Public With Their Romance
Cruise and de Armas went public last month, strolling hand-in-hand through Vermont – the US state the Ballerina actress calls home – and insiders tell us they are now looking on both sides of the Atlantic for a family base.
One long-time associate said: "Tom's been talking openly about wanting to be a father again, and he's said he wants it to happen before he it's the age of 64 next July.
"He's now planning a proper, settled life with Ana."
Another friend said the pair is looking at grand country estates in the Cotswolds as well as properties in Vermont.
They added as money is no object for the pair, they are looking at some of the grandest estates available to make into their "forever homes."
Cruise – whose estimated net worth is $600million – has lived between a Hyde Park penthouse in London and a luxury condo in Clearwater, Florida, since selling his Sussex manor, Rede Place, in 2015.
But a source close to the actor said the townhouse lifestyle "no longer fits" now that De Armas is in the picture.
"He's always been drawn to that big, stately-home lifestyle, but it used to feel empty," they said. "Now he wants someone to share it with – and to raise a family there."
Balancing Love And Careers
De Armas, best known for No Time to Die and Knives Out, is said to be balancing her relationship with her career.
"She's very independent," an insider said.
"Marriage isn't something she's hurrying into, but she's committed to Tom. People close to them say he seems revitalized – she’s brought out a calmer, more grounded side of him."
The couple's property shortlist includes large UK estates with grounds for privacy and space for entertaining, sources say.
One added: "He's envisioned a place where friends and family can come together. He wants stables, sprawling gardens, and a private cinema – basically, Tom's idea of a modern-day fairy-tale castle."
Cruise has not remarried since his 2012 divorce from Katie Holmes, with whom he shares daughter Suri, 19.
He also has two adopted children – Connor, 30, and Bella, 32 – from his marriage to Nicole Kidman.
A Hollywood source said: "Tom is heartbroken he has been estranged from Suri for years and sees setting up home with Ana and starting a new family with her as a way of fixing the bad karma he feels he’s got in his past."
Tom's Estrangement With Suri
De Armas still keeps her Vermont home, a secluded property with forest views, log burners and space for her dogs.
A source said: "She loves getting away from Los Angeles, and Tom's been there with her and really enjoys it.
"But they both feel they need a larger, more permanent home if they’re going to have a family."