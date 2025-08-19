EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Planning on Becoming a Dad Before He Hits 64' — As He And New Love Ana de Armas Start Shopping For U.K. Love Nest

The action man, 63, has been dating Ana de Armas , 37, for just eight months, but friends say the pair is already discussing marriage and children – while shopping for a "palatial" estate in the English countryside.

One long-time associate said: "Tom's been talking openly about wanting to be a father again, and he's said he wants it to happen before he it's the age of 64 next July.

Cruise and de Armas went public last month , strolling hand-in-hand through Vermont – the US state the Ballerina actress calls home – and insiders tell us they are now looking on both sides of the Atlantic for a family base.

Another friend said the pair is looking at grand country estates in the Cotswolds as well as properties in Vermont.

They added as money is no object for the pair, they are looking at some of the grandest estates available to make into their "forever homes."

Cruise – whose estimated net worth is $600million – has lived between a Hyde Park penthouse in London and a luxury condo in Clearwater, Florida, since selling his Sussex manor, Rede Place, in 2015.

But a source close to the actor said the townhouse lifestyle "no longer fits" now that De Armas is in the picture.

"He's always been drawn to that big, stately-home lifestyle, but it used to feel empty," they said. "Now he wants someone to share it with – and to raise a family there."