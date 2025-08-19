Your tip
CNN Anchors' Feud Explodes: Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper 'Have Hated Each Other For Years’ — ‘Both Think They’re the Smartest Man in the Room'

Split photo of Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper have 'hated each other for years.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 19 2025, Published 9:56 a.m. ET

A talent war has erupted at CNN.

Network heavy hitters Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper have been rumored to be clashing behind-the-scenes for some time now – and a hot mic moment has exposed the bitter feud to viewers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The awkward on-air moment came during the network's coverage of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, last week.

Tapper's Hot Mic Moment Exposes Feud

Split photo of Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper
Source: MEGA

Tapper was caught snapping at Cooper during coverage of the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.

During the broadcast, Cooper handed off the coverage to Tapper, who was on location in Alaska, but the transition was anything but smooth.

The mic caught Tapper as he snapped at his colleague: "I'm fine. Just give me my show back!"

Cooper seemingly took delight in Tapper's embarrassment and quipped: "The show's back."

While surprised viewers may have written off the exchange as a simple slip, insiders claimed the incident revealed a long-running feud between the hosts.

Cooper and Tapper 'Both Think They're the Smartest Man in the Room'

Split photo of Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper
Source: MEGA

Cooper and Tapper fight over 'prime interviews, top time slots and bragging rights over each other's mistakes.'

A senior source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "They've hated each other for years. Both think they're the smartest man in the room. Neither will play second fiddle."

Cooper and Tapper are said to fight over "prime interviews, top time slots and bragging rights over each other's mistakes" when the cameras aren't rolling.

When Tapper experienced technical difficulties immediately after the hot mic moment, while interviewing Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, Cooper was said to have "relished every glitch."

Giggling could also be heard in the background coming from the studio.

One veteran staffer said: "The smiles are only for the cameras. Off-air? It's ice cold."

Cooper Hires New Agent

Photo of Anderson Cooper
Source: MEGA

Cooper has been at CNN since 2001 and earns $18million a year.

Meanwhile, Anderson is said to be plotting his own exit from the network as rumors spread CNN has considering firing him.

Cooper has been at CNN since 2001 and earns a whopping $18million per year.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the journalist has hired a new agent from Creative Artists Agency and its top deal broker, Bryan Lourd, amid chatter his job is on the chopping block.

A source close to Cooper said: "This isn't about ratings, it’s about reinvention. He's done the nightly grind. Now he wants creativity, ownership, and freedom."

Photo of Anderson Cooper
Source: MEGA

Cooper has recently taken on a new talent agency, Creative Artists Agency.

The insider claimed Cooper is considering making the switch from network TV to streaming and has been in talks with top platforms including Amazon, Apple TV+, and Netflix.

A second source added, "He’s not waiting around to be the next Don Lemon. He’s planning his own exit, on his own terms," in reference to the former CNN morning show host being "stunned" by his ousting in 2023.

As cable news continues to struggle with ratings, Cooper's spot at the embattled network is on the rocks due to his enormous salary.

One insider noted: "Anderson’s pulling less than 700,000 viewers a night. Meanwhile, Kaitlan Collins is clocking higher ratings for a fifth of the salary."

