Anderson Cooper 'Planning His Own Exit' and 'Eyeing Streamers' After Getting Top Agent — As Millionaire Journalist May Be Booted By CNN

"This isn’t about ratings, it’s about reinvention,” a source close to Cooper told Rob Shuter for his Hollywood Substack. "He’s done the nightly grind. Now he wants creativity, ownership, and freedom."

The insider claimed Cooper is in serious talks with various top streamers, including Amazon, Apple TV+, and Netflix, as he hopes to make the jump from cable TV to a much more popular platform.

"He’s not waiting around to be the next Don Lemon," another source said. "He’s planning his own exit, on his own terms."

In 2023, Lemon was fired by CNN following a brutal run as a morning show host, leaving the 59-year-old "stunned."