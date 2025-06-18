Your tip
Anderson Cooper 'Planning His Own Exit' and 'Eyeing Streamers' After Getting Top Agent — As Millionaire Journalist May Be Booted By CNN

Photo of Anderson Cooper
Source: MEGA

Anderson Cooper may be preparing for life after CNN.

June 18 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Anderson Cooper is already said to be planning his own exit from CNN as rumors the network may cut him loose continue to spread, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The top journalist has reportedly hired a new agent, Creative Artists Agency, and its top deal broker, Bryan Lourd, in hopes of being properly positioned in case he finds himself on the job market.

Cooper On Streamers?

cooper
Source: MEGA

Cooper may be keeping an eye on his next gig.

"This isn’t about ratings, it’s about reinvention,” a source close to Cooper told Rob Shuter for his Hollywood Substack. "He’s done the nightly grind. Now he wants creativity, ownership, and freedom."

The insider claimed Cooper is in serious talks with various top streamers, including Amazon, Apple TV+, and Netflix, as he hopes to make the jump from cable TV to a much more popular platform.

"He’s not waiting around to be the next Don Lemon," another source said. "He’s planning his own exit, on his own terms."

In 2023, Lemon was fired by CNN following a brutal run as a morning show host, leaving the 59-year-old "stunned."

cooper
Source: MEGA

Cooper's new agency and Lourd have an A-list roster, stacked with notable names including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, and Scarlett Johansson, which may go a long way in securing the TV host's spot in Hollywood.

The 58-year-old's spot at the embattled network may also be on the rocks due to his hefty salary, which sees him reeling in $18million-a-year for his services.

"Anderson’s pulling less than 700,000 viewers a night. Meanwhile, Kaitlan Collins is clocking higher ratings for a fifth of the salary," another insider previously said.

Collins is one of the most well-known personalities on CNN, as she has been at the center of plenty of headline-grabbing exchanges with President Trump.

Cooper Still At For CNN

Photo of Anderson Cooper
Source: MEGA

Cooper's $18million-a-year salary is also coming into play.

While the source claimed the news network "can't afford (Cooper) anymore," CNN shut down the rumors, declaring there is "zero truth" to them.

Cooper's tenure at CNN has been a rollercoaster, with many head-turning moments, including the time he bashed New Hampshire's former governor Chris Sununu, after he defended Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

At the time, Musk, 53, was attempting to root out massive federal waste and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars.

After Sununu argued Musk offered "specific examples off the top of his head of where the corruption and fraud were," Cooper responded, "Don't be a d---."

cooper
Source: @andersoncooper/instagram

The 58-year-old is still hitting the streets for CNN, flying to Jordan amid the Israel-Iran conflict.

Cooper would end up apologizing, however, informing viewers and Sununu: "I don’t know why I said that. I feel bad about it."

Despite this, Cooper is still doing field reporting for CNN as he traveled to Jordan this week with producer Chuck Hadad to cover the Israel-Iran conflict. Upon landing in Jordan, Cooper was able to capture video of the country's military intercepting Iranian missiles.

The shocking footage led to concern from his loyal followers as they took to the comments section to react.

"Stay safe, Anderson. The world needs you," one person said, as another added, "Please be careful! It's getting dangerous and scary out there."

