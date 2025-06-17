Anderson Cooper Makes Drastic 'Career Move' Amid Rumors Embattled Network May Cut Host and His $18M Salary Loose
Anderson Cooper has hired one of Hollywood's biggest "super agents," a possible sign the popular CNN star is ready to move on from the network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 58-year-old's $18million-a-year salary is said to be too much for a network looking to cut costs.
Cooper Going Hollywood?
Cooper is reportedly booting his longtime agent, United Talent Agency, in favor of Creative Artists Agency and its top deal broker, Bryan Lourd.
Lourd's roster is already impressive, with such names as George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, and Scarlett Johansson filling the ranks in an agency that skews more toward Hollywood and less toward TV journalists and broadcasters.
Cooper's move comes as sources think his current employer may be considering dropping him altogether, especially now that they're locked with Global Networks and their cheap CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, who is believed to be looking to cut costs wherever possible.
An insider previously told Rob Shuter for his Hollywood Substack: "Anderson’s pulling less than 700,000 viewers a night. Meanwhile, Kaitlan Collins is clocking higher ratings for a fifth of the salary."
Collins is one of the most well-known personalities on CNN, as she has been at the center of plenty of brutal exchanges with President Trump.
According to insiders, Cooper is "already exploring his options. He knows the writing’s on the teleprompter."
Cooper Causing A Headache
However, a spokesperson for the network recently shut down the rumors, claiming there was "zero truth" to them. Despite this, the source claimed Cooper is preparing to have gigs lined up.
"He’s a Vanderbilt,” one insider noted. "He doesn’t need CNN, but CNN can’t afford him anymore."
Cooper's time at CNN has not been without controversy. In February 2025, he ruffled feathers when he insulted New Hampshire's former governor Chris Sununu, after he defended Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
At the time, the Tesla billionaire was attempting to root out massive federal waste and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars.
After Sununu argued Musk offered "specific examples off the top of his head of where the corruption and fraud were," Cooper responded, "Don't be a d---."
Following the unexpected moment, which occurred on live TV, Cooper apologized for his "rude" comment: "I apologize. I don’t know why I said that. I feel bad about it."
"Are you kidding? I grew up with seven brothers and sisters,” Sununu laughed in response at the time. "I’m a former governor. You want to know what I’m normally called? That’s one of the nicest things I’ve been called all week."
CNN has already seen their bank account take numerous hits over the last couple of months, including losing $5million due to longtime correspondent Alex Marquardt.
Marquardt recently announced his exit from the network after his reporting on a U.S. Navy veteran was found to be defamatory, as he claimed vet Zachary Young was illegally exploiting Afghan cost.
Young sued CNN soon after.
"I’m leaving CNN after 8 terrific years. Tough to say goodbye, but it’s been an honor to work among the very best in the business," Marquardt tweeted at the time.