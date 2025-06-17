Anderson Cooper Makes Drastic 'Career Move' Amid Rumors Embattled Network May Cut Host and His $18M Salary Loose

Cooper is reportedly booting his longtime agent, United Talent Agency, in favor of Creative Artists Agency and its top deal broker, Bryan Lourd.

Lourd's roster is already impressive, with such names as George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, and Scarlett Johansson filling the ranks in an agency that skews more toward Hollywood and less toward TV journalists and broadcasters.

Cooper's move comes as sources think his current employer may be considering dropping him altogether, especially now that they're locked with Global Networks and their cheap CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, who is believed to be looking to cut costs wherever possible.